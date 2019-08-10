Marshall Full Gospel hosting women’s event
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will host a prayer breakfast at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in the church fellowship hall, with keynote speaker evangelist Shirley Owens of Dallas. The cost is $10 per person.
For more information, call 903-263-3705. Bishop Larry B. Kiel Sr. is pastor.
Union Missionary to host play Saturday
Union Missionary Baptist Church, 9157 US Highway 59 South, will host a special play titled, “The Miss State of the Mind Pageant” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, to benefit the church’s building fund. The public is invited.
Canaan Missionary sets revival, homecoming
Canaan Missionary Baptist, 419 Canaan Church Road, Marshall, will host its Homecoming/Big Day Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Pastor Edwin Lee and the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church family will be the speaker and special guests, respectively, for the event.
A reception will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for all members and former members of the Canaan Community, their families and descendants. Special recognition for Canaan Elementary (a Rosenwald school) attendees is planned.
The Rev. Ronald Savannah is pastor.
Connors Goodwill UMC sets Homecoming
Connors Goodwill United Methodist Church will host its annual Homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Kenneth Jackson, pastor of Cypress Chapel Baptist Church of Jefferson.
Macedonia Baptist sets homecoming
Macedonia Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road, will host its annual homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. The Rev. Sheldon McGowan and Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will be the guests.
Mission Day set at Galilee Missionary
The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Mission Society Ministry will host its 3rd annual Mission Day on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave., Marshall.
Events begin with model Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. with Chandra Watkins as the guest reviewer. Deacon Lamar Myles, of Light Hill Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, will be the speaker during the 11 a.m. service. Pastors Kenneth and Sharon Law and the Looking Unto Jesus Fellowship, of Shreveport, will be the guest speakers during the 3 p.m. service.
The Rev. DuWayne Taylor is pastor and minister Reba Godfrey is mission president.
Revival slated at St. Mark Missionary
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 12-14.
The speaker for Monday and Wednesday will be pastor-elect the Rev. DeNicholas Chambers. The Tuesday speaker will be Dr. Austin Green of Springville Missionary Baptist Church of Coushatta, Louisiana.
The church’s homecoming service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, with Dr. Green as the guest speaker.
Strickland Springs Baptist sets revival
Strickland Springs Baptist Church will hosts its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 13-15, followed by its Homecoming services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
The guest for the week is the Rev. James Sims of Rodessa, Louisiana. Rev. I.K. Godfrey is the pastor of Strickland Springs.
First Baptist Marshall to present children’s play
First Baptist Marshall will host the Grove Street Children’s Theatre’s debut performance, “Stone in the Road,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug.17 in the church worship center (Grove Street entrance).
A kingdom is put to the test as characters face the challenge of a stone in the middle of the road and must decide how to move forward on their journeys.
“This play is full of laughs and heart,” a news release stated. “Join us for an afternoon of fun.”
The play is produced by special agreement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., of Englewood, Colorado. Admission is free.
Jerusalem Baptist to honor men Aug. 18
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1300 Billups, will host its Men’s Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
The guest minister will be the Rev. Sheldon McGowan of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church. The theme is “Men of God, Walking By Faith.”
The Rev. W.R. Washington is church pastor.
Family, friends day set at Pleasant Hill CME
Pleasant Hill CME Church, 9720 Farm-to-Market Road 9 N. in Karnack, will celebrate its annual Family and Friends Day program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
The special guest will be the Rev. Alvin Hawkins and the Greater Faith Church of Longview. Choirs, groups or soloists are asked to render songs of praise during this occasion.
Miles Memorial CME hosting special program
Miles Memorial CME Church will host its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Hall of Hughes Chapel CME Church in Longview.
St. Paul to honor pastor, wife
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Karnack Highway in Marshall, will host the 29th Anniversary of its pastor Jackie Gooden and his wife with three upcoming events at the church.
The first, a pre-anniversary celebration, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the form of a Senior Prom Night. A “Love Musical” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, with a celebration day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
The service speaker is apostle Edwin Favors of Praise Fellowship Church in Lancaster.
Jefferson Church of Christ to host Gospel meeting
The Jefferson Church of Christ, 23552 Highway 49 West, Jefferson, will host gospel meetings Aug. 25-28, with Bro. J.J. Hendrix speaking on the subject, “Revive Us Again.”
Services times are: 10 a.m. Sunday (Bible study), 10:45 a.m. Sunday (worship); and 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.
St. Paul Baptist to host free concert
St. Paul Baptist Church, Karnack Highway 43 in Marshall, will present “Love Musical” featuring The Chariots of Fire Singers of Keithville, Louisiana, and many guest choirs in the Ark-La-Tex at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The pastor is apostle J.D. Gooden, with Curtis Onic as deacon chairman. For more information, call 903-938-3213 or 903-930-6727.
Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist offers free life skill classes
Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist, 1101 Indian Springs Road, will host free bi-weekly life skills classes at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
Clothes Closet announces hours
The Clothes Closet, 1101 Indian Springs, opens from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Clothes Closet offers clothes for adults and children.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.