Mims Chapel CME revival ends tonight
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 County Road 3122, Marshall, concludes its revival at 7 p.m. tonight.
The speaker is the Rev. A. Leon Hicks of Crossroads Baptist Church in DeBerry.
Wednesday guests include: Benford Chapel Baptist, Mt. Zion Spiritual, Paradise Baptist-Deadwood, Rock Spring Baptist, St. John (Louisiana), St. Luke Baptist, Perry Clay CMA, St. Mary Baptist, St. Rest Baptist, Union Spring Baptist and Crossroads Baptist.
Shiloh Missionary continues revival
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Scottsville will continue its revival at 7 p.m. nightly through Sept. 5.
Guests include: Sept. 4, St. John Missionary Baptist, Longview; Sept. 5, Bossier Baptist in Shreveport.
St. Paul Baptist to host free concert
St. Paul Baptist Church, Karnack Highway 43 in Marshall, will present “Love Musical” featuring The Chariots of Fire Singers of Keithville, Louisiana, and guest choirs in the Ark-La-Tex at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The church will celebrate the 29th Anniversary of pastor Jackie Gooden with a celebration service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The service speaker is apostle Edwin Favors of Praise Fellowship Church in Lancaster.
For more information, call 903-938-3213 or 903-930-6727.
Macedonia plans Mission Day service
Macedonia Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road, will celebrate Sunday School and Mission Day on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. Sonja Davis from New Beginning Baptist Church of Marshall is the guest speaker. Sermon by Pastor Norman.
Revival, homecoming set at Mount Zion
Mount Zion Baptist Church of Hallsville will host its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Sept. 10-12. The evangelist for the week will be the Rev. D.J. Nelson of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Longview.
A Homecoming celebration will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The special guest will be the Rev. Larry Washington of Post Oak Baptist Church of Kilgore.
Church group to host health event
The People’s Missionary Baptist Church’s Mission Society is hosting its second health awareness event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 at the church, 406 Sanford St. in Marshall.
Free health screenings, blood pressure checks, prize drawings and snacks and refreshments are part of the event. Registration and set up takes place from 9 to 10 a.m.
Participants and exhibitors include: Black Nurses Rock, Faith Based Specialist with DFPS, Destiny Counseling Agency, Marshall Home Care and Hospice, Genesis Prime Care, Area Agency on Aging of East Texas and the Harrison County Extension Office.
For more information, call Pearlie Perkins at 903-935-3855 or email pearl.perk70@gmail.com.
Ladies event set at Old Border Baptist
The women’s department at Old Border Baptist Church, County Road 2713 (Concord Road) in Jonesville, will host a “Hats and All That Brunch” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom. A donation of $10 is requested.
Greenhill to host homecoming, revival
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 will host its annual homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the church. The guest pastor will be Dr. S.L. Curry of New Zion Baptist Church in Winona.
The church’s revival will take place at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 16-18. The evangelist will be Dr. Jerard Mosley of North Star Missionary Baptist Church in Tyler.
Revival slated at New Hope church
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 16-18 at the church. The evangelist will be the Rev. K. Brian Davis and Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Woodlawn.
The church’s Homecoming will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Davis will bring the message at that service as well.
Port Caddo Baptist to mark 100 years
Former members, pastors, staff members and friends of Port Caddo Baptist Church will join members in celebrating the church’s 100th anniversary Sept. 22.
The celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. under the leadership of Dr. Tim Pierce. The guest speaker will be Dr. J. Blair Blackburn, president of East Texas Baptist University.
The church was organized Sept. 21, 1919, with 14 charter members. The church first met in the Old Knight School Building at the corner of Harris Lake Road and Fern Lake Cutoff Road.
In 1920, Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Williams donated a plot of land at the present location on the Karnack Highway. Other land was later purchased, with a small frame parsonage added. In 1949, this building was replaced by a larger brick building. The auditorium was enlarged and a new brick parsonage was built in 1956, along with an education building. In 1983, an additional 12 acres of land and a frame house was added.
A covered-dish lunch will be served at noon in the fellowship hall.
For more information, call 903-938-8849.
New Vision MBC sets revival, events
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor and wife’s first anniversary with a celebration service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The special guests will be Temple of Vision Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, where the Rev. Lewis Taylor is pastor.
Men’s ministry hosts ‘Crusin’ for a Cause’
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s men’s ministry will host “Crusin’ for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the church, 13590 Texas 110 South in Tyler. The event is free to the public and is family-friendly. Car and truck entry fees are $20. For more information, visit phbctyler.com.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.