Men’s, women’s conference set
Women at the Well of Encouragement, a men’s and women’s conference, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Jefferson Tourism Center, 805 Austin St., Jefferson.
Registration for the event is $10. Lunch will be provided.
For more information, call Ander Graham at 903-407-9800.
New Generation to host musical July 13
New Generation Fellowship Church will host its pre-annual choir musical at 6 p.m. today.
Area choirs, groups and soloists are asked to render A and B selections.
The church is at 202 S. Alamo Blvd., Ste. G, Marshall. The Rev. W.J. Battle is plastor and the Rev. Willie Davis is associate pastor.
True Vine Baptist to host shoe rally
True Vine Baptist Church will sponsor a Shoe Rally during its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday.
All are welcome to attend.
Shiloh to celebrate 151st anniversary
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will host its 151st church anniversary service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The special guests for the celebration will be pastor Darrin Rudolph and the Greater Greenhill Baptist Church family of Marshall.
Goodwill UMC to honor its pastor
Connors Goodwill UMC will celebrate its pastor’s 13th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 5530 Farm-to-Market Road 3001, Jefferson.
The guest evangelist is the Rev. Jimmie Williams, pastor of First Community Baptist Church of Harleton.
Church to host women’s program
The Mission Society of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will host a 100 Women in Red program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1300 Billups St. in Marshall.
The program features Shelia Timberlake, pastor of Bethel CME Church in Beckville.
The guest choir is James Chapel Baptist Church and guest soloist is Lisa Barron.
All ladies are asked to report by 2:15 p.m. for the processional.
For more information, call Mission Society President Hazel Washington at 903-938-8459.
The Rev. W.R. Washington is pastor at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
Church to mark its anniversary
Second Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1602 Grafton Street, will celebrate its church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Land and Zion Hill Baptist Church will be the special guests.
New Life to honor pastor July 14
New Life Church of God in Christ, 610 Johnson St. in Marshall, will host an 8th anniversary celebration service for its pastor and first lady Frank C. Baskin and Betty Baskin at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The special guest will be pastor Otis Williams of Fellowship COGIC of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Church to host revival July 17-19
St. Mary Baptist Church will host its annual Homecoming “Big Day” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The Rev. Jessie Russell and the Union Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests.
St. Luke Baptist to celebrate choir
The St. Luke Baptist Church will celebrate its annual choir anniversary at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20 and at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
The special guest will be the Gospel Winds of Marshall.
Macedonia Baptist to host women’s day
Macedonia Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road, will celebrate its annual Women’s Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
The special guest will be the Rev. Tracy Andrus and the Edward Chapel Baptist Church.
Rocks Springs to host family, friends day
Rocks Springs Baptist Church will hosts its Family and Friends Day service at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the church, 9075 Hynson Springs Road, Hallsville.
The speaker will be Dr. Robert D. Sudds Jr. of the Sunrise MBC Church of Linden and the pastor of Rocks Springs Baptist Church.
Union to host revival, homecoming
Union Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 59 S. in Marshall, will host a Revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly July 24-26 at the church.
The guest speaker will be pastor Steve Anderson of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana.
The church also will host Homecoming services at noon July 28. The guest speaker will be Monroe Robinson and New Growth Baptist Church in Waskom.
Greenhill Baptist to honor its pastor
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2, will host its pastor appreciation service honoring pastor Darrin R. Rudolph at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Special guests will be pastor A.L. Bell of First Baptist Church of Texas City (11 a.m.) and the pstor Forrest Curry Sr. of Moses Chapel CME Church in Gilmer.
New Hope to hold 150th anniversary
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville will host its 150th Sesquicentennial anniversary service at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Church to host revival, homecoming
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly from July 29 to Aug. 2. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Jeffery Norman, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, Marshall.
The church will also will host its annual Homecoming Celebration at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Earl Sibley, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Bethany, Louisiana.
Peoples MBC sets homecoming, revival
Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St., will host its annual Homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. July 21.
The guest speaker will be Rev. Sheldon D. McGowan and the Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall.
Revival services will take place at 7 p.m. nightly July 22 through July 24. Evangelist for the revival will be apostle Jackie Gooden of the St. Paul Baptist Church of Marshall.
Wiley College to host ministers meeting
A regional ministers meeting with Wiley College religion department chair Dr. Solomon Waigwa will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 in the Wiley College Chapel.
Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist offers free life skill classes
Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist, 1101 Indian Springs Road, will host free bi-weekly life skills classes at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
Clothes Closet now has new hours
The Clothes Closet, 1101 Indian Springs, opens from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Clothes Closet offers clothes for adults and children.
New Vision holds Bible study weekly
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups set tutoring help Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links, Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall, every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence has been a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this unique worship experience for the Marshall community. The church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road.