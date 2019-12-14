Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Free turkey giveaway Saturday at noon
A free turkey giveaway will take place from noon until all turkeys are gone on Saturday, Dec. 15 at St. John’s Baptist Church.
The church is located 1149 Blocker Road. Everyone is welcome to get a turkey, organizers said.
Friendship Baptist Church to host Christmas musical
The church will be hosting ‘A Christmas to Remember’ at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The church is located at 1140 FM 1186.
Christmas Concert set for Sunday
A Christmas Concert will be hosted Sunday, Dec. 15 at Immanuel Baptist Church in both the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.
The concert will involve children, teen and adult choirs performing music for the holiday season and to celebrate Jesus’ birth.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
The church is located at 2408 W. Pinecrest Drive.
New Vision sets Bike Giveaway Sunday
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 TJ Taylor Ave., in Karnack, will kickoff its bike giveaway, Sunday, Dec. 15, at its 8 a.m. service. The theme is “Ride into the New Year with a New Vision.” A total of 20 bikes will be given away to help single parent homes. All are invited.
New Vision sets Third Sunday Fellowship
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Avenue, in Karnack is bringing all races and denominations together for its Third Sunday Fellowship Christmas celebration, featuring Mark Wayne Landers, of United Methodist Church of Karnack, as the special guest speaker. The Third Sunday Fellowship will begin 3 p.m. at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Avenue, in Karnack. The public is invited. “We are pulling the community together by sharing, serving and showing the love of Jesus Christ,” said New Vision Pastor Rickey L. Moore Sr.
Carol Sing to be held Monday evening
The community is invited to the annual Carol Sing at Will of God Family Ministries Monday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. Please join Pastors Alvin and Glenda Clay and the congregation for this Christmas event. The church is located at 107 W. Meredith Street. The evening is a perfect family event and will offer Christmas songs and seasonal songs for all ages.
Following the carol sing, refreshments will be served.
Full Gospel to host special service
Come and enjoy a powerful Word of God at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple on the fifth Sunday weekend Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with hostess and co-pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel ministering under the anointing of the Holy Ghost. “Holy Women of Power Living in Truth” will be the theme for a special 5th Sunday Women’s Program at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.
For more information call 903-927-2717. Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr.
Mims to host friends and family day
The Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal will be hosting its annual family and friends day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
The special guest will be Rev. Otis Amy and the Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church in Marshall.
The church is located at 663 CR 3122 (West Road) in Marshall.
Watch night set for Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m.
A watch night at Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 will be held at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
The Combined Watch Night Service will be hosted between Pastor Joshua Williams at Greater Greenhill Baptist Church, Pastor Jon Franklin of Greenhill Baptist Church No. 1 and Pastor K. Brian Davis of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Church to feed some on first Wednesday
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be hosting a soup kitchen every first Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Anyone wanting to volunteer is invited to call 903-938-8536.
Night of Praise 2020 scheduled
A Night of Praise will be hosted at 6 p.m. January 10 at Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The event includes performances by the Allen family, Donnie Crosswhite and Rocky Paul Maddox and the Rose Park Choir.
The church is located at 9333 Linwood Avenue. The event is free though an offering will be taken.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at set for Sundays
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.