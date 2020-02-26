Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Holy Temple to host revival
Gospel Holy Temple located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. will be hosting a Revival Feb. 25 — Feb. 28. Special guest speaker Bishop Zachary Williamson of Saginaw Michigan Full Gospel Holy Temple will be preaching a powerful Word of God nightly, Wednesday through Friday. Services will start at 8 p.m. hosted by Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr. & Co-Pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel.
Everyone is invited.
Church to host soup kitchen
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church is hosting a soup kitchen from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Those wanting volunteer can call 903-938-8536.
Immanuel to host concert for all ages
Immanuel Baptist Church will be hosting a multi-generational music concert at 5 p.m. March 1.
The concert will involve children, youth and adult choirs. The free concert is 2408 West Pinecrest Drive.
Youth revival set for St. Mark
The St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will host their annual youth revival at 7 p.m. each night Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 1.
On Feb. 26 Rev. K. Brian Davis of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Woodlawn will speak, Feb. 27 will be Rev. Alexander Elie of Greater Hope Baptist Church of Greenwood Road, Feb. 28 will be Rev. John Dent Sr. of Mooretown Baptist Church in Shreveport, La. and Rev. Jay Dent Jr.
A youth explosion will occurred at 2:30 p.m. March 1 to end the revival.
State Line to host E-Church revival
State Line Christian Missionary and Education Association will be presenting an E-Church Revival Feb. 24 — Feb. 28 at New Vision MBC in Karnack.
Women’s Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Men’s Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Youth Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Usher Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 and Official Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Church to host Winter Musical
The Galilee Baptist Church of Hallsville Music Department will presents their Annual Winter Musical Sunday, Feb. 23 at 6 pm. Local talent will present music The special guest will be Elisha (Food for the Soul) from Marshall. Come and get you praise on. For information call 903-445-3729.
Award banquet scheduled March 7
The 32nd Annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will be held Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Theme for the evening, “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally through our Commitment to Christian Stewardship!” Reverend Anthony Prescott, Pastor of Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church is the guest speaker with music provided by the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church Choir. This event helps to provide scholarships for the East-Texas area.
New Life COGIC to host anniversary
New Life COGIC in Marshall will be hosting its church anniversary at 3 p.m. March 8 with guest speaker Supt. E.J. Dock pastor of East Side COGIC from Mansfield, La.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located at 610 Johnson Street.
Group’s board No. 2 is set to meet
District Board No. 2 of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will meet Saturday, March 21 at the New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Reverend Anthony Prescott will bring the message and music will be rendered by the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church Choir. Reverend Paul V. Taylor will bring the message for the men’s class and Alma Pete will bring the lesson for the ladies class of the Woman’s Auxiliary. Dr. C. D. Hollins is host pastor.
Summit men to hold breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Groups offer tutoring Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery is each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow.
Childcare available for infants through third grade.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.