Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
ETBU to hold distinctives class
The first course of the Spring semester of ETBU’s Certificate in Ministry Program is a survey of Baptist Distinctives. The classes begin Thursday, Jan.16 and continue on Thursday evenings through February 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CIM is designed for anyone interested in improving their knowledge in theology and their skills in ministry. They are especially of benefit to church leaders, Sunday School/Bible teachers, and those interested in vocational ministry. Tuition for the course is $175. There is a one-time $25 fee for enrolling as an ETBU student and a minimal charge for the textbook. Registration takes place the first night of class.
For more information, please call 903-938-0756 or email rbabin@etbu.edu.
Miles to host Usher program
Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church at 706 Francis Street in Marshall will be having its annual Usher Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
Guest Speaker will be Rev. James Russell of Union Baptist Church in Marshall.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Musician to be honored at church
The Senior Choir of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Leigh is honoring their musician, Brother Phillip Harris with an appreciation service on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m.
The public is invited to come and share in this celebration, organizers said.
Church to host soup kitchen
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be hosting a soup kitchen every first Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Anyone wanting to volunteer is invited to call 903-938-8536.
Night of Praise 2020 scheduled for January
A Night of Praise will be hosted at 6 p.m. January 10 at Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The event includes performances by the Allen family, Donnie Crosswhite and Rocky Paul Maddox and the Rose Park Choir.
The church is located at 9333 Linwood Avenue. The event is free though an offering will be taken.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.