Church of Christ to host Gospel meeting
The Jefferson Church of Christ, 23552 Highway 49 West, Jefferson, will conclude its gospel meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, with Bro. J.J. Hendrix speaking on the subject, “Revive Us Again.”
Shady Grove to host homecoming, revival
Shady Grove CME Church, 6884 Blocker Road, Marshall, will conclude its revival at 7 p.m. tonight. The Rev. Sylvester Allen, pastor of Mount Zion Spiritual Church in Marshall will be the evangelist.
New Vision MBC sets revival, events
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church will continue its revival at 7 p.m. nightly through Thursday, Aug. 29. The speaker is Bishop Rickey L. Moore Sr.
The church also will hosts its Homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The Rev. David Mitchell, pastor of Walnut Grove in Carthage will be the special guest.
New Vision will honor its pastor and wife’s first anniversary with a celebration service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The special guests will be Temple of Vision Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, where the Rev. Lewis Taylor is pastor.
Revival slated at James Chapel
James Chapel Baptist Church will continue its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Thursday, Aug. 29 at the church. The Rev. Chris Holt, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Jefferson is the guest evangelist.
The church’s Homecoming will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The special guest church is Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall and its pastor, the Rev. James Webb.
Macedonia UMC to host annual revival
Macedonia United Methodist Church, off 726 or 3001 on Macedonia Road in Jefferson, will continue its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Friday, Aug. 30 at the church.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Derick Walker, pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Diana.
The church’s Homecoming service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Chris Holt, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Jefferson.
All are invited to bring their church, pianist, choir, praise group or soloist to render selections of their choice.
Musical set to help cancer patient
A “God is Able” Celebration is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South to honor Marshall cancer patient, Nannette Green Davis.
Admission is free. Singing and more is on tap for the occasion. Donations to assist Davis in her fight will be accepted at the event or through cash app: $NannetteGDavis.
For more information about the benefit, call Davis’ brother, Trini Green, at 281-864-8633.
Special services at Old Border Baptist
Old Border Baptist Church, County Road 2713 (Concord Road) in Jonesville, will host its Family and Friends Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at the church.
The special guest will be pastor Gilbert Ross and Little Canaan Baptist Church of Belcher, Louisiana.
The church’s women’s department will host “Hats and All That Brunch” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom. A donation of $10 is requested.
Mims Chapel sets homecoming, revival
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 County Road 3122, Marshall, will host its annual homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at the church.
The church’s annual revival will follow at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 2-4.
The speaker for both events will be the Rev. A. Leon Hicks of Crossroads Baptist Church in DeBerry.
Guests each night of the revival include:
- Monday, Sept. 2: Antioch Baptist, Bethlehem Baptist, Beautiful Gates Ministries, Church of the Living God, Evergreen Baptist, Liberty Baptist, Longridge CMA, Men Fellowship, Shady Grove CME and Tabernacle CMA.
- Tuesday, Sept. 3: Ebenezer CMA, Elysian Fields Baptist, Harmony CMA, Mt. Pleasant Baptist, Paradise Baptist, Pine Grove Baptist, Shiloh Baptist, Waters Chapel and Wayside Baptist.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4: Benford Chapel Baptist, Mt. Zion Spiritual, Paradise Baptist-Deadwood, Rock Spring Baptist, St. John (Louisiana), St. Luke Baptist, Perry Clay CMA, St. Mary Baptist, St. Rest Baptist, Union Spring Baptist and Crossroads Baptist.
Shiloh Missionary will host revival
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Scottsville will host its revival at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 3-5.
Guests include: Sept. 3, New Bethel Missionary Baptist, Marshall; Sept. 4, St. John Missionary Baptist, Longview; Sept. 5, Bossier Baptist, Shreveport, Louisiana.
St. Paul Baptist to host free concert
St. Paul Baptist Church, Karnack Highway 43 in Marshall, will present “Love Musical” featuring The Chariots of Fire Singers of Keithville, Louisiana, and many guest choirs in the Ark-La-Tex at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The church will celebrate the 29th Anniversary of its pastor Jackie Gooden with a celebration day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The service speaker is apostle Edwin Favors of Praise Fellowship Church in Lancaster.
For more information, call 903-938-3213 or 903-930-6727.
Mount Zion sets it revival, homecoming
Mount Zion Baptist Church of Hallsville will host its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Sept. 10-12. The evangelist for the week will be the Rev. D.J. Nelson of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Longview.
A Homecoming celebration will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The special guest will be the Rev. Larry Washington of Post Oak Baptist Church of Kilgore.
Macedonia plans Mission Day service
Macedonia Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road, will celebrate Sunday School and Mission Day on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. Sonja Davis from New Beginning Baptist Church of Marshall is the guest speaker. Sermon by Pastor Norman.
Church hosts health event Sept. 14
The People’s Missionary Baptist Church’s Mission Society is hosting its second health awareness event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 at the church, 406 Sanford St. in Marshall.
Free health screenings, blood pressure checks, prize drawings and snacks and refreshments are part of the event. Registration and set up takes place from 9 to 10 a.m.
Participants and exhibitors include: Black Nurses Rock, Faith Based Specialist with DFPS, Destiny Counseling Agency, Marshall Home Care and Hospice, Genesis Prime Care, Area Agency on Aging of East Texas and the Harrison County Extension Office.
For more information, call Pearlie Perkins at 903-935-3855 or email pearl.perk70@gmail.com.
Greenhill to host homecoming, revival
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 will host its annual homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the church. The guest pastor will be Dr. S.L. Curry of New Zion Baptist Church in Winona.
The church’s revival will take place at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 16-18. The evangelist will be Dr. Jerard Mosley of North Star Missionary Baptist Church in Tyler.
Revival slated at New Hope Missionary
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 16-18 at the church. The evangelist will be the Rev. K. Brian Davis and Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Woodlawn.
The church’s Homecoming will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Davis will bring the message at that service as well.
Men’s ministry hosts ‘Crusin’ for a Cause’
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s men’s ministry will host “Crusin’ for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the church, 13590 Texas 110 South in Tyler. The event is free to the public and is family-friendly. Car and truck entry fees are $20. For more information, visit phbctyler.com.
Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist offers free life skill classes
Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist, 1101 Indian Springs Road, will host free bi-weekly life skills classes at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
Clothes Closet announces hours
The Clothes Closet, 1101 Indian Springs, opens from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Clothes Closet offers clothes for adults and children.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.