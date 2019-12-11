Religion briefs are printed Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Walk to Bethlehem to start Dec. 13
Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road is hosting its annual Walk to Bethlehem from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.
This gift to the community and to all Wonderland of Lights visitors is a progressive tour by lantern light.
This is a come-and-go, live nativity in five scenes with all the readings coming straight from the Bible.
There are actors, live animals, choirs, luminaries, petting zoo, nativities, music, free refreshments, and more. Golf carts are provided to help make the event handicapped accessible.
The walk takes about 30 minutes from start to finish.
There is no charge to attend.
Tours start in the church’s gym. Visitors will be joined together in small groups to make the tour and groups are allowed to tour together with the help of tour guides.
Also, free refreshments, such as cookies, coffee, hot spiced tea, hot chocolate are available while guests wait.
For more information call 903-935-3787.
Baptist group to host meeting
Delegates of the East Region of the Baptist Missionary and Education Convention of Texas will meet in Marshall Dec. 10-Dec. 12 at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway in Marshall. Reverend Paul Alan Todd is the host Moderator.
The Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association District Mass Choir will open the session Tuesday, Dec. 10 with a Christmas musical under the direction of Carol York Moore. Door prizes will be awarded. Special guests will be the Unity Missionary Baptist Association District Mass Choir of Linden.
The parent body will begin its session on Wednesday at 9 a.m. with President Kirthell Roberts presiding. Auxiliary forums begin at 10 a.m. for Ushers and Nurses Guilds, Laymen, Mission and Evangelism and the Woman’s Auxiliary and the Ministers Conference.
Sermons and instructions will continue throughout the day. Nightly worship begins at 7 p.m.
Temple to host special service
Come and enjoy a powerful Word of God at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple on the fifth Sunday weekend Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with hostess and co-pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel ministering under the anointing of the Holy Ghost. “Holy Women of Power Living in Truth” will be the theme for a special 5th Sunday Women’s Program at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.
For more information call 903-927-2717. Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr.
Moriah to host soup kitchen
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be hosting a soup kitchen every first Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Anyone wanting to volunteer is invited to call 903-938-8536.
Men’s group to hold breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Bring paper so you can take notes.
Groups tutoring each Thursday
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help.
Healthy snacks are provided.
The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Recovery meetings held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow.
Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another.
CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only.
A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.