Missionary to host Sunday School workshop
State Line Christian Missionary and Education Association will host a Sunday School workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 with breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. At Old Border Baptist Church in Waskom.
Topics include Christian education in the 21st century, Sunday School leadership and a Biblical Model for Christian Education.
For more information call 903-472-3120.
Sing for Joy to be hosted Feb. 2
Sing for Joy will be hosted at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 by Mims Chapel CME Church.
The Mims Chapel Church Family in conjunction with the Men Fellowship is inviting all choirs, soloist, groups, mimes and praise dancers are invited to participate.
The church is located at 663 CR 3122 in Marshall.
New Mount Moriah hosts first soup kitchen
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be hosting a soup kitchen every first Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Anyone wanting to volunteer is invited to call 903-938-8536.
St. Mark’s to host old landmark services
The St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will host back to the old landmark services at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
The special guest will be Pastor Sam Bailey of Natchitoches, La.
Church to host annual Ladies Day Program
The Westside Church of Christ will host its 26th Annual Ladies Day Program Feb. 8. The keynote speaker is Trevonna Parker from Beckley Heights Church of Christ in Dallas with the theme of “”Words of Godly Wisdom” taken from James 3:17. Continental breakfast will be from 8:00-8:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 9 a.m. and lunch immediately after the program.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Kim Armstrong at 214-680-9367.
Perry Clay Chapel to host Men’s Day program
The Perry Clay Chapel CME Church Family invites everyone to share in their annual Men’s Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
The guest speaker for the occasion will be Rev. L. Herndon from St. James Baptist Church in Longview.
LaymanYouth Revival set for Feb. 9 at 7 p.m
The Layman and Youth Revival of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association begins Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Theme for the revival is “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally through Our Commitment to Christian Stewardship”.
The revival ends on Thursday night. Sermons will be given on Sunday night, Reverend R. O. Watters of Fort Worth; Monday night, Reverend Bryten Johnson, Pastor of New Boggy Baptist Church; Tuesday night, Reverend Steve Miller, Pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church; Wednesday night, Reverend Randy Hawkins, Pastor of Oak Hill Baptist Church; Thursday night, Reverend Roy Bailey, Pastor of Salem Baptist Church, Linden, Texas. All services will be held at the Central Building.
Shiloh to hold old celebration Feb. 9
The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville invites the public to share in their Annual “An Old Fashion Back to the Old Landmark” celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 with Host Pastor Alvin D. Brown.
The guest pastor for the occasion will be Pastor Danny Craig Sr., and the Woodland Hills Church of Christ.
Mass choir to perform Friday, Feb. 14
The Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Mass Choir will be in concert, Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.”What’s Love Got to Do with It?” will be answered in song at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Door prizes will be awarded.
Chuck Wagon Gang to perform for free Feb. 15
The world famous Chuck Wagon Gang will be in concert at Highland Park Baptist Church, 2801 S. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Admission is free and a love offering will be received. For more information Waylon Moore at 903-573-3593.
Music in the black church to be held Feb. 15
Music in the black church will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Galilee Baptist Church.
Song selections include anthems, spirituals, gospels, acapella and contemporary under the musical direction of Donald Hurd, Melva Williams, Ann Bowens and Juanita Partner.
Battle of the Sexes event to be held Feb. 15
Ebenezer CME Church presents the Battle of the Sexes formal event with music and Valentine’s prizes Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Linden-Kildare High School Cafeteria.
Tickets are $10 each or $15 per couple. Dinner is included.
Guest speakers include Elder Kenneth and Mrs. Barbara Cain and Dr. Kai Horn with Hopewell CME church.
Tickets are available at the door.
Full Gospel to celebrate Black History Month
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will celebrate Black History Month with two special events. On Sunday, Feb. 16, they will celebrate with a Soul Food Fest immediately following Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. At 6 p.m., they will have a program with poems, songs, and a dramatization in honor of the accomplishments of African Americans. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Black History: Learn, Live & Honor the Legacy.”
The church is located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall.
Annual Women, Men program Feb. 16
St. John Baptist Church will observe their annual Women in Red and Men in Black program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Special guests will be Pastor Clyde and First Lady Loretta Bennett of Liberty Baptist Church of Marshall.
The church is located on Blocker Road.
Shiloh Missionary to host annual usher day
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church located at 12975 FM 1998 in Scottsville will be having it’s Usher Annual Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Guest Speaker will be Reverend C.D. Hollins of the New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Marshall.
The church invites everyone to come help them celebrate in this joyous occasion.
Ebenezer to host brotherhood service
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host their annual brotherhood service at 2:30 p.m.
Their guest speaker will be Dr. Alvin L. Mays Pastor of Willow Chute Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The church is located at 4979 State Highway 154 West.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided.
The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.