Zion Hill to offer ‘Men and Women of the Bible’
The Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church will present ‘Men and Women of the Bible’ on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend, organizers said.
New Vision Missionary Baptist hosts anniversary Sunday
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church is hosting an anniversary Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for the pastor and his wife. Special guests will be Temple of Vision Church Shreveport where Rev. Lewis Taylor is the pastor.
St. Luke Baptist sets revival, homecoming
A Homecoming service for St. Luke Baptist Church will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Duwayne Taylor and the Galilee Baptist Church family.
James Chapel Baptist Church to host 16th anniversary Pastor service
The James Chapel Baptist Church on Marshall Leigh Road will observe Pastor Robert Thomas and First Lady Mrs. Gloria Thomas’ 16th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
The guest church will be Springfield Baptist Church in Shreveport and the sermon will be preached by Dr. J.R. Mahoney. Everyone is welcome to attend this special event, organizers said.
Men’s ministry hosts ‘Crusin’ for a Cause’
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s men’s ministry will host “Crusin’ for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the church, 13590 Texas 110 South in Tyler. The event is free to the public and is family-friendly. Car and truck entry fees are $20. For more information, visit phbctyler.com.
Men of Standard Conference Oct. 11-12
The 2019 Men of Standard Conference will be hosted Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
Friday night’s service will be at 7 p.m. and is open to all with guest speaker S.L. Harris Jr. from Redeem Outreach in Paris.
Saturday morning’s service will be for men only at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker Bishop Terrence Campbell from Global Life Changing Ministries in Hallsville.
The church is located at 1414 W. Elysian Fields Avenue in Marshall. For more information contact Gail Frazier at 903-631-9744.
Ebenezer Baptist to honor musicians
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Highway 154 West, will honor Sis. Billie Pollard during its musician appreciation service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Memorial Baptist Church to host 85th Homecoming celebration
Memorial Baptist Church will be celebrating their 85th Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 20. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m. Brother Leonard Nichols will be the guest speaker and lunch will be served.
The church is located at 101 Harleton Road. Everyone is welcome to attend, organizers said.
Annual choir celebration to be held
Union Missionary Baptist Church will observe the celebration of its Annual Senior Choir’s Anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
The church is located at 9157 Hwy. 59 South.
Starlight Church of God in Christ to host revival
Starlight Church of God in Christ will be hosting a revival at 7 p.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18.
Monday night will feature Pastor Johnny Washington from Atlanta, Texas, Tuesday night will feature Supt. Jerry Reese from New Sweet Home COGIC in Tatum, Wednesday night will feature First Lady Colita Williams from Starlight COGIC, Thursday night will feature Pastor Christ Arnold, Sr. from New Beginnings COGIC in Queen City and Friday night will feature Host Pastor Desmond Williams from Starlight COGIC.
The church is located at 307 Black Cypress in Jefferson.
Rural Gospel Male Chorus hosting 27th anniversary
The Rural Gospel Male Chorus will be having their 27th anniversary on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20th at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Hwy. 154 at 6 p.m.
Rev. Charles A. Tutt is pastor.
Starlight Church of God in Christ to celebrate 93rd Church Anniversary
Starlight Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 93rd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The anniversary celebration will be located at the Jefferson Visitor Center at 305 East Austin in Jefferson.
The celebration will feature special guest speaker Pastor Willie Centers from Walton Memorial COGIC in Deberry.
Harmony Homecoming and Church revival Oct. 20 -22
Harmony CME Church Homecoming and fall revival will be hosted Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.
The host pastor will be Torrance T.B. Hall. Guest pastors will be Pastor Clyde Bennett Jr. from Liberty Baptist Church on Oct. 20, Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. from Waters Chapel Henderson on Oct. 21 and Pastor Glen Hood from St. Rest Missionary on Oct. 22.
The church is located at 612 S. Carter Street.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.