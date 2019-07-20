Pine Grove to host special service
Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3280 Boards Ferry Road, Marshall, will host a Hats, Heels and Hallelujahs service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 in the Corine Lampkin Fellowship Hall.
The event begins with fellowship time at 5:30 p.m., followed by hallelujah time at 6 p.m. The Rev. Edwin M. Lee is pastor.
St. Luke Baptist to celebrate choir
The St. Luke Baptist Church will celebrate its annual choir anniversary at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
The special guest will be the Gospel Winds of Marshall.
St. Mary Baptist to host Homecoming
St. Mary Baptist Church will host its annual Homecoming “Big Day” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The Rev. Jessie Russell and the Union Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests.
Rocks Springs hosts Family and Friends Day
Rocks Springs Baptist Church will host its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the church, 9075 Hynson Springs Road, Hallsville.
The speaker will be Dr. Robert Sudds Jr. of the Sunrise MBC in Linden and pastor of Rock Springs Baptist Church of Hallsville.
Peoples MBC sets homecoming, revival
Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St., will host its annual Homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
The guest speaker will be Rev. Sheldon D. McGowan and the Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall.
Revival services will take place at 7 p.m. nightly July 22 through July 24. Evangelist for the revival will be apostle Jackie Gooden of the St. Paul Baptist Church of Marshall.
Macedonia Baptist to host women’s day
Macedonia Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road, will celebrate its annual Women’s Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
The special guest will be the Rev. Tracy Andrus and the Edward Chapel Baptist Church. Rev. Jeffrey Norman is the pastor.
Union Missionary to host revival, homecoming
Union Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 59 S. in Marshall, will host a Revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly July 24-26 at the church.
The guest speaker will be pastor Steve Anderson of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana.
The church also will host Homecoming services at noon July 28. The guest speaker will be Monroe Robinson and New Growth Baptist Church in Waskom.
Galilee Missionary to honor pastor
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave., Marshall, will celebrate the 7th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. DuWayne Taylor, with a musical at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
The Rev. James Bell and the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Carthage, are the special guests.
Greenhill Baptist Church to honor pastor
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2, will host its pastor appreciation service honoring pastor Darrin R. Rudolph at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Special guests will be pastor A.L. Bell of First Baptist Church of Texas City (11 a.m.) and the pstor Forrest Curry Sr. of Moses Chapel CME Church in Gilmer.
New Hope to celebrate 150th anniversary July 28
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville will host its 150th Sesquicentennial anniversary service at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Macedonia UMC sets Friends and Family Day
Macedonia United Methodist Church of Jefferson will host its Family and Friends Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Churches, pianists, choirs, praise groups or soloists are welcome to render selections of their choice.
New Mount Moriah to host revival, homecoming
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly from July 29 to Aug. 2. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Jeffery Norman, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, Marshall.
The church will also will host its annual Homecoming Celebration at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Earl Sibley, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Bethany, Louisiana.
Evergreen BC sets revival, homecoming
Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly July 29-31 at the church, 9010 Farm-to-Market Road 1997 in Marshall.
Speakers include: Monday, the Rev. Shelton McCowan, pastor, Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Marshall; Tuesday, the Rev. Jesse Russell, pastor, Union Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall; and WEdnesday, the Rev. Larry Thorn, pastor, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Carthage.
The church also will host its 115th Homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. The guest speaker will be the Rev. J.H. Scott, pastor, Walk to Desert Ministry of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
For more information, contact 903-742-0480.
Wiley College to host ministers meeting
A regional ministers meeting with Wiley College religion department chair Dr. Solomon Waigwa will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 in the Wiley College Chapel.
Canaan Missionary sets revival, homecoming
Canaan Missionary Baptist, 419 Canaan Church Road, Marshall, will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5 and 6. The Homecoming/Big Day Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Pastor Edwin Lee and the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church family will be the speaker and special guests, respectively, for the revival and homecoming events.
A reception will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for all members and former members of the Canaan Community, their families and descendants. Special recognition for Canaan Elementary (a Rosenwald school) attendees is planned.
The Rev. Ronald Savannah is pastor.
Macedonia Baptist to host revival, homecoming
Macedonia Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road, will hosts its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 7-9. The Rev. Charles Tutt, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, will be the evangelist.
The church’s annual homecoming will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. The Rev. Sheldon McGowan and Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will be the guests.
Marshall Full Gospel hosting women’s event
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will hosts its annual Love Fellowship Women’s Crusade at 7:30 p.m. nightly Aug. 7-9.
Hostess and co-pastor evangelist Margaret Kiel will be ministering on Wednesday, with the guest speaker on Thursday and Friday being pastor Dianne Cooper of Full Gospel Holy Temple in Petersburg, Virginia.
A prayer breakfast will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in the church fellowship hall, with keynote speaker evangelist Shirley Owens of Dallas. The cost is $10 per person.
For more information, call 903-263-3705. Bishop Larry B. Kiel Sr. is pastor.
Mission Day set at Galilee Missionary
The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Mission Society Ministry will host its 3rd annual Mission Day on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave., Marshall.
Events begin with model Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. with Chandra Watkins as the guest reviewer. Deacon Lamar Myles, of Light Hill Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, will be the speaker during the 11 a.m. service. Pastors Kenneth and Sharon Law and the Looking Unto Jesus Fellowship, of Shreveport, will be the guest speakers during the 3 p.m. service.
The Rev. DuWayne Taylor is pastor and minister Reba Godfrey is mission president.
Emmanuel SDA offering free life skill classes
Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist, 1101 Indian Springs Road, will host free bi-weekly life skills classes at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
Clothes Closet announces hours
The Clothes Closet, 1101 Indian Springs, opens from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Clothes Closet offers clothes for adults and children.
New Vision holds weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups set tutoring help Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links, Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues.
It will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall, every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade.
The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence has been a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many.
All are invited to this unique worship experience for the Marshall community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.