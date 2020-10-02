True Vine Baptist Church to host annual revival homecoming
True Vine Baptist Church will be hosting their annual revival homecoming at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The speaker of the hour will be Rev. Jon Shay Franklin of Greenhill Baptist Church.
All soloists and choirs are invited to render selections at the program, organizers said.
The church is located at 2101 Pemberton Street.
Faith Missionary Baptist to host choir day Oct. 4
Faith Missionary Baptist Church will observe its annual choir day and grandmother celebration on Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, located at 2907 Karnack Highway. The celebration begins at noon with Sunday school. Morning worship will follow with the sermon by Pastor Paul Alan Todd, Sr. Dinner will follow for all in attendance.
The main focus of the celebration will be held at 2:30 p.m. with the St. Rest Missionary Baptist Church of Deberryas special guest. Reverend Glenn Hood, Sr. will bring the message.
All in attendance must wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
151st Annual Session of Texas, Louisiana Missionary Baptist to be held
The 151st Annual Session of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will be held Oct. 4-8.
Theme for this session is "A Time for Rededication" with Psalm 51:12 as the scripture reference. The Ministers Conference begins the session at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Congress Workshop Monday, Oct. 5 "Equipping the Church for Covid-19; Mission School begins Tuesday, Oct. 6, and continues through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Eular Hood Memorial Ministers Wives Tea, Hat and Costume Revue is also on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the Ushers Period. Wednesday, Oct. 7 is the official opening with the Joe C. Lewis memorial period. The session closes on Thursday as Sister Mary Williams will deliver her 11th annual address at 4 p.m. and special guest, Reverend Thomas Spann will address Home and Foreign Mission. At 7:30 p.m. Moderator Paul Alan Todd, Sr., will deliver his 33rd Annual Address and present scholarships. All participants must wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. All services will be held at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway in Marshall.