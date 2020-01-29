Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Sing for Joy set to be held Sunday
Sing for Joy will be hosted at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 by Mims Chapel CME Church.
The Mims Chapel Church Family in conjunction with the Men Fellowship is inviting all choirs, soloist, groups, mimes and praise dancers are invited to participate.
The church is located at 663 CR 3122 in Marshall.
First Wednesday Soup kitchen
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be hosting a soup kitchen every first Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Call 903-938-8536 to help or for information.
Chili Wednesday in Jefferson
The Ladies Altar Society of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Jefferson will host “Chili” Wednesday Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Chili made from 1950s recipe. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $10 donation. Parish hall of church located at Vale and Lafayette in Jefferson. Dine in or take out.
The event includes real bowls, no styrofoam with table service.
Church to hold Ladies Day program
The Grand Way Church of Christ will host their Annual Ladies Day Program, Feb. 1. The event will be held at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd South in Marshal.
A continental breakfast will be held from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The program will begin at 9 a.m. The theme is Women Being a Game Changer with the keynote speaker Edith Brown Church of Christ in Arlington. Youth presenter is LaTanyea Flowers of Grand Way Church of Christ in Marshall and the teen presenter is Delarn Andrews Malone from North Tenneha Church of Christ in Tyler.
Chapel to host program for men
The Perry Clay Chapel CME Church Family invites everyone to share in their annual Men’s Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
The guest speaker for the occasion will be Rev. L. Herndon from St. James Baptist Church in Longview.
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple to celebrate Black History Month
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will celebrate Black History Month with two special events. On Sunday, Feb. 16, they will celebrate with a Soul Food Fest immediately following Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. At 6 p.m., they will have a program with poems, songs, and a dramatization in honor of the accomplishments of African Americans. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Black History: Learn, Live & Honor the Legacy.”
The church is located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall.
Annual Women in Red, Men in Black program Feb. 16
St. John Baptist Church will observe their annual Women in Red and Men in Black program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Special guests will be Pastor Clyde and First Lady Loretta Bennett of Liberty Baptist Church of Marshall.
The church is located on Blocker Road.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.