Church group hosting health event Sept. 14
The People's Missionary Baptist Church's Mission Society is hosting its second health awareness event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 at the church, 406 Sanford St. in Marshall.
Free health screenings, blood pressure checks, prize drawings and snacks and refreshments are part of the event. Registration and set up takes place from 9 to 10 a.m.
Participants and exhibitors include: Black Nurses Rock, Faith Based Specialist with DFPS, Destiny Counseling Agency, Marshall Home Care and Hospice, Genesis Prime Care, Area Agency on Aging of East Texas and the Harrison County Extension Office.
For more information, call Pearlie Perkins at 903-935-3855 or email pearl.perk70@gmail.com.
Ladies event set at Old Border Baptist
The women's department at Old Border Baptist Church, County Road 2713 (Concord Road) in Jonesville, will host a "Hats and All That Brunch" at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom. A donation of $10 is requested.
Special services set at Strickland Spring BC
Strickland Spring Baptist Church will host its pastor aide program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The guest will be the Rev. Erwin and Elysian Field Baptist Church.
The church also will honor its pastor and wife, the Rev. and Sister I.K. Godfrey, with an anniversary service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the church.
Faith Missionary sets services, events
The Rev. James Weldon Reeves will bring the message at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1607 Madam Queen St., Marshall.
The church begins Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Carol Moore will lead the discussion. The Rev. Paul Todd Sr. is pastor.
Miles Memorial to host choir anniversary
Miles Memorial CME Church will host its T.L. Blaylock Choir anniversary service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Terence C. Raven of Inspired Body of Christ Church in Chicago, Illinois.
Greenhill Baptist to host homecoming, revival
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 will host its annual homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the church. The guest pastor will be Dr. S.L. Curry of New Zion Baptist Church in Winona.
The church's revival will take place at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 16-18. The evangelist will be Dr. Jerard Mosley of North Star Missionary Baptist Church in Tyler.
Association choir rehearsal announced
The Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Mass Choir will rehearse at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway.
Revival slated at New Hope Missionary
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 16-18 at the church. The evangelist will be the Rev. K. Brian Davis and Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Woodlawn.
The church's Homecoming will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Davis will bring the message at that service as well.
Catfish Plate luncheon held on Sept. 20
The St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will host a catfish plate luncheon with all of the trimmings on Friday, Sept. 20 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per plate. Delivery is also available by calling 903-938-2756.
Associational meetings scheduled
District 1 of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will meet at at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom.
District 2 of the Association will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at Peters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack. The Rev. Paul Todd Sr. will bring the message. Faith Baptist Church is the the special guest.
District 3 will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church No. 1, 902 Woodall St., Marshall. The Rev. Ronald Savannah will bring the message. Canaan Baptist Church is the special guest.
Grand Way Church of Christ to host Prayer Walk
Grand Way Church of Christ will host their 6th Annual Prayer In The Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Marshall City Park.
Brother Freddie Henderson will be the speaker. There will be games, food and fellowship.
Second Pleasant Hill to host revival
Second Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church will hosts its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Sept. 17-19. A Homecoming celebration will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
The special guest will be the Rev. Philip McAlister and the Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church of Henderson.
Port Caddo Baptist to mark 100 years
Former members, pastors, staff members and friends of Port Caddo Baptist Church will join members in celebrating the church’s 100th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. under the leadership of Dr. Tim Pierce. The guest speaker will be Dr. J. Blair Blackburn, president of East Texas Baptist University.
The church was organized Sept. 21, 1919, with 14 charter members. The church first met in the Old Knight School Building at the corner of Harris Lake Road and Fern Lake Cutoff Road.
In 1920, Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Williams donated a plot of land at the present location on the Karnack Highway. Other land was later purchased, with a small frame parsonage added. In 1949, this building was replaced by a larger brick building. The auditorium was enlarged and a new brick parsonage was built in 1956, along with an education building. In 1983, an additional 12 acres of land and a frame house was added.
A covered-dish lunch will be served at noon in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 903-938-8849.
People's Missionary Baptist to celebrate 43rd anniversary
People's Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St, will celebrate its 43rd Church Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
The theme is “Growing Stronger and Reaching Higher," from Isaiah 40:31.
The special guest will be the Rev. DeNicholas Chambers (Pastor-Elect) and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall. Rev. Willie Nobles is the pastor.
Strickland Spring Baptist celebrates pastor's 12th anniversary
Strickland Spring Baptist Church will be hosting an anniversary celebration for the pastor and wife for their 12th anniversary at 2 p.m. Sept. 22. Guests are Rev. Paul Taylor and Peter Chapel B.O.
Ebenezer Baptist to honor pastor, wife
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Highway 154 West, will celebrate the first anniversary of its pastor Charles A. Tutt and his wife at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The special guest will be The Rev. W.R. Ricks and the First Missionary Baptist Church of Lufkin.
The church will honor Sis. Billie Pollard during its musician appreciation service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Macedonia Missionary to honor pastor
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road, will celebrate pastor Jeffrey Norman's 9th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The Rev. Otis Amy and Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church will be the special guests.
New Vision Missionary Baptist hosts anniversary Sunday
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church is hosting an anniversary Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for the pastor and his wife. Special guests will be Temple of Vision Church Shreveport where Rev. Lewis Taylor is the pastor.
St. Luke Baptist sets revival, homecoming
St. Luke Baptist Church will host its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Oct. 1-3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jessie Russell and the Union Missionary Baptist Church family.
A Homecoming service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Duwayne Taylor and the Galilee Baptist Church family.
New Vision MBC sets revival, events
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor and wife's first anniversary with a celebration service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The special guests will be Temple of Vision Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, where the Rev. Lewis Taylor is pastor.
Men's ministry hosts 'Crusin' for a Cause'
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church's men's ministry will host "Crusin' for a Cause" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the church, 13590 Texas 110 South in Tyler. The event is free to the public and is family-friendly. Car and truck entry fees are $20. For more information, visit phbctyler.com.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.