Church to host appreciation day
The Greater Rock Spring Baptist Church will be celebrating their musician appreciation program Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.
Church to honor musicians Sunday
St. Paul Baptist Church will be honoring musicians Matthew Gooden and Micah Gooden in an appreciation service Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.
Those unable to attend that would like to send a donation can call MaryEllen at 903-926-2755 or Vickie at 903-930-6727.
The church is located on Karnack Highway.
Celebrate set for 50th anniversary
Connors Goodwill United Methodist Church of Jefferson will celebrate their 50th church anniversary, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Their guest evangelist will be Rev. Roy L. Nickerson and St. Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City.
The church is located at 5530 FM 3001.
Church plans Mission Day
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Marshall will be celebrating its Mission Day Program on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 PM. The guest speaker will be Pastor Paul Body and the True Light Ministries Church of Jefferson. On Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM the Mission Ministry will have its Prayer Breakfast.
Drive through Bethlehem set
First Baptist Church of Whitehouse is hosting its 4th annual drive through Bethlehem experience where people can hear the narration of the story of Jesus’ birth, see the Nativity, the angels, the shepherds and wise men.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday Dec.10.
The church is located at 801 E. Main Street in Whitehouse.
Pleasant Hill to host program
The pastor and members of the Pleasant Hill CME church will be hosting its annual Women in Red program 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Seven speakers will up the name of the Lord in Word. All choirs, groups, or soloists are welcome to render a selection of praise for this occasion.
Summit men to hold breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Recovery meeting held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It is Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.