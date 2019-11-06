Church schedules freebay for Saturday
Cumberland Baptist Church will host freebay from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Items to be given away include Christmas items, toys, winter clothing, books, magazines and more.
Everyone may participate and each individual, including children, is allowed to get seven items each.
The event, is a free yard sale, where there is nothing sold, no donations, no catch, no sermon and no tracts. It is in air conditioned comfort of the church’s gym — rain or shine.
The church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road, next to the new junior high.
Greater Longridge to host family, friends
Pastor NaKomus Morris and the Greater Longridge C.M.E. Church would like to invite everyone to come out and join the church for family and friends day at 3 p.m. Nov. 10.
Special guests will be Pastor JaDarrius Ervin and the Elysian Fields Baptist Church.
New Vision to host veterans service
New Vision Baptist Church at 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack will host a special service for East Texas veterans at 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 10. All are asked to where patriotic red, white and blue. Awards will be presented.
Canaan Missionary Baptist to host 149th anniversary
The members of the Canaan Missionary Baptist Church is inviting everyone to attend their 149th church anniversary program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
The speaker and special guest will be Pastor Jimmie Williams and the First Community Missionary Baptist Church Family of Harleton.
The church is located at 419 Canaan Church Road in Marshall.
Antioch Baptist to host youth day
Antioch Baptist Church will be hosting its annual youth day program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Everyone is invited to come and share their spiritual gifts.
The church is located at 410 FM 1999 in Karnack.
Memorial to hold 147th anniversary
The Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church with Rev. Anne Ross, Pastor is blessed to celebrate its 147th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 706 Francis Street in Marshall.
Rev. Forest Curry, Sr., Pastor of Moses Chapel CME Church in Gilmer will bring the message.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Jerusalem to host annual fall revival
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist church will host its annual fall revival at 7 p.m. Nov. 11-Nov. 13.
Guest Pastor will be Rev. Steve Miller and the New Bethel Baptist Church.
The church is located at 1300 Billups Avenue.
Pleasant Hill church to host revival
The pastor and members of the Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church would like to invite everyone to their Harvest festival at 7 p.m. Nov. 13-Nov. 15.
Rev. Jessie Russell and the Union Baptist Church in Marshall will be the special guests. Choirs and groups are asked to render A and B selections, solos are welcome.
The church is located at 9720 FM 9 North in Karnack.
Harmony to host homecoming, revival
Harmony Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will be hosting their Homecoming and fall revival at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and a fall revival will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.
Jerusalem Missionary B.C. to host 145th church anniversary
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting its 145th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
The guest pastor will be Rev. James Webb and the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church.
All are welcome, organizers said. The church is located at 1300 Billups Avenue.
Church plans to celebrate musician
A musician appreciation for Mrs. Mary Godfrey will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Strickland Springs Baptist Church.
Guest pastor will be Pastor Johnson and New Boggy Baptist Church.
Ebenezer to host program of thanks
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Thanksgiving Program Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m.
Special guest will be Rev. Jadarrius Ervin and the Elysian Fields Missionary Baptist Church.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Old Border to host Harvest Revival
The Harvest Revival will be held November 18-21 at 7 p.m. with revivalist Bishop Ricky Moore from New Vision in Karnack and Sunrise Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The church is located at CR 2713 in Jonesville. All are invited to attended, organizers said.
Holy Temple to host annual crusade
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will have their Annual Breakthrough Crusade, Nov. 18-22 at 7:30 p.m. nightly.
Host Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel will speak on Monday night. Other guest speakers are Tuesday night, Bishop Macy Carr of Anniston, Alabama; Wednesday night, Bishop Zachary Williamson of Saginaw, Michigan; Thursday night, Bishop Andre Lee of Houston; and Friday night, Apostle Herman Murray of Dallas Full Gospel Holy Temple Headquarters Church. This year will be “The Year of the Bishops.”
Come and join us for a week of power and praise!
Mighty Voices Thanksgiving musical set for Nov. 23
The mighty Voices of Harmony Annual Thanksgiving Musical at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist. Group choirs, solos, etc. from the Arklatex will be singing.
The public is invited, organizers said.
Bethesda Missionary to host anniversary
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 152nd anniversary at 2 p.m. Nov. 24.
The guest speaker will be Rev. Washington from New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
The church is located at 801 W. Grand Avenue.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month.
Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help.
Healthy snacks are provided.
The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Child care available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays.
This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many.
All are invited to this worship experience for the community.
The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.