It’s back! As we start coming back from the coronavirus pandemic, we are slowly beginning to bring back some of the features we all know and love within the pages of the newspaper.
One of those items are religion briefs.
What is a religion brief you ask?
It is a brief “note” that you can provide us on anything from a one time special service, like church anniversaries, to fundraisers, choir gatherings or revivals.
If it’s related to a church, it can go in these briefs.
Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows, on the religious page.
How do I submit a brief? There are a couple of ways: email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line or drop them by the News Messenger office.
If you aren’t sure if your brief is important enough, it is.
We also take news tips, such as 150th church anniversary, to write stories to appear on the religion page and those can be emailed or called in to the religion editor at 903-927-5962.
Without further ado, here are our briefs so far!
Church to celebrate 17th anniversary
Second Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its pastor and wife’s 17th anniversary.
Preanniversary will be at 6 p.m. May 16. Guests will be Gospel Winds.
Their 17th anniversary will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17 with guest Pastor King McAuthur Rosbaugh and The upper Room Praise Team and Soul Sister of Longview.
All other choirs, groups, solos etc. are invited.
Raffle tickets are also on sale for $5 for an anniversary drawing: first prize will be a 40 inch TV, second prize a $50 gift card and third prize will be a $25 gift card.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Mount Moriah hosts soup kitchen
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church is hosting a soup kitchen from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Those wanting volunteer can call 903-938-8536.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups tutoring on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help.
Healthy snacks are provided.
The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues.
It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow.
Childcare available for infants through third grade.
The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another.
CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Services will be rendered by appointment only.
A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty.
For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445. (This clinic has been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 virus but will reopen June 3).
Celtic/Taize service at church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays.
This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many.
All are invited to this worship experience for the community.
The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.