“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” [Romans 8:28]
I belong to a unique group. It is an association I never wanted to join, and no one else wants to join. It is made up of parents who have experienced the death of a child. Every bereaved parent has a heart-wrenching story to tell; everyone different and everyone tragic. But in time, with many sad stories a positive, uplifting story develops.
When Stacey, our daughter, died after four days in I.C.U., we were asked to talk to a lady about donating Stacey’s organs. We were all in a state of remorse and shock, and we were not really in any condition to make a reasonable decision. We did, however, agree to donate her kidneys. In hindsight, I wish we had done more. Several years later we received a letter from the person who received her kidneys, thanking us for saving their life. I cannot tell you how wonderful it was to hear that. That being said, let me share this beautiful story with you. It appeared in a local newspaper a few years ago.
The picture on the front page showed a small girl with an adult’s hand on her chest. It was the hand of the mother of Jalen, her son who was killed at 3-years old. The little girl was 5-year-old Hannah, and in 2007 had undergone heart transplant surgery. She had received the heart of Jalen James, and she and the little boy’s mother were meeting for the first time. Jalen’s mother was feeling the beating heart of her son inside the little girl’s chest.
Can you imagine the depth of the emotions she must have felt? It was noted that there was a very strong, instant bonding between Hannah and Jalen’s Mom. Out of character, Hannah went to her and hugged hear and even kissed her on the lips. Hannah’s mom said she had never done that when first meeting anyone. Was it the heart connection of Jalen and his mother? I imagine they thought so, and so do I.
Have you ever thought about organ donation? Nearly 4,000 people across the U.S. are waiting for donor hearts. Add that to the number of patients in need of kidneys, livers, eyes, skin and bone marrow and it is clear that organ donation is a needful thing.
You can have a notation placed on your driver’s license indicating that you wish to donate your organs. Indicating your desire to donate organs can be included in your will and is worth a discussion with your family to make your wishes known. I encourage you to give it prayerful consideration. I so wish we had known more about it when Stacey died. Making those decisions at such a tragic time is far too difficult. We would love to know that her heart and other organs had been used to save another life. I know she would have wanted it that way, too.
The thought of the little boy’s mother feeling his heart beating in another child’s chest gives me Holy Ghost goose bumps. We never met the person who received Stacey’s kidneys, but just knowing that a part of her lives on and has extended someone’s life is an incredible, joyous blessing. What a wonderful way to bring some good from such a tragedy. Each organ and tissue donor saves or improves the lives of as many as 50 people, but 19 people die each day waiting for a transplant that can’t take place because of the shortage of donated organs.
For more information, visit www.organdonor.gov/