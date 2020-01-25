“David said to the Philistine, “You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the LORD Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied.” [1 Samuel 17:45]
The story of David and Goliath is one of the best known stories of the Old Testament. Little David volunteered to fight the giant Goliath, armed with his strong faith in God, a slingshot and five stones. David’s defeat of Goliath proved that arming ourselves with faith in God is our greatest weapon against any trial or battle we face in life – even the ones that seem so hopeless.
“All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the LORD saves; for the battle is the LORD’s, and He will give all of you into our hands.” [1 Samuel 14:47]
“The battle is the Lord’s.” That was true of David then, and it is true of us today. What battles are we fighting today? Anything that causes us to worry, or fear or doubt is a battle. Who is the battle with? As human beings living in a fallen world, our battles are against Satan. The devil does all he can to make our lives on earth as miserable as possible. It all comes down to good and evil. Good is God. Evil is Satan. And to try to battle the enemy with our human abilities is fruitless. Only through God can we overcome Satan’s attacks.
“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” [Ephesians 6:12]
What is your greatest battle today? Is it depression, grief, worry, fear or anger? Is there any one of those battles that God does not have the answer for? Are you struggling with an illness? Has someone let you down and broken your heart? Have your finances bottomed out?
All of those situations can surely steal our peace and joy, but they do not have to. Our journey through this life takes us through good and bad, easy and hard times. There is only one way to endure with any measure of peace. We have to develop our faith to the point that we sincerely believe that our Heavenly Father has us covered – every moment, every aspect of our lives.
He has promised He would never leave us nor forsake us.
“…be content with what you have, because God has said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” So we say with confidence, “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?” [Hebrews 13:5-6]
You may have heard all this before – many times. And you may think it just will not work for you. “Maybe He helps some folks out of their jams, but He never helps me,” You may say. Do you feel that He has forgotten you?
You are not alone. Many despondent folks feel that God has forgotten them. But He has not. It is so sad that we fail to trust the only One who can take care of our every need. The hardest thing about a crisis is thinking that we are alone, that no one cares or there is no one who can help. Although that may be true of man, it is never true of God.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” [Psalm 46!]
One great way to live with the faith that God will help you is to remember the last time you had a crisis. No matter what natural situations may have seemed to help, you can rest assured that it was God who orchestrated the remedy. He brought you through then, and He will bring you through again. TRUST HIM! LET HIM FIGHT THE BATTLES. HE IS THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN REALLY WIN.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” [Proverbs 3:5-6]