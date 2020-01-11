“But what does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached. And because of this I rejoice.
Yes, and I will continue to rejoice, for I know that through your prayers and God’s provision of the Spirit of Jesus Christ what has happened to me will turn out for my deliverance. I eagerly expect and hope that I will in no way be ashamed, but will have sufficient courage so that now as always Christ will be exalted in my body, whether by life or by death. For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose? I do not know! I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far; but it is more necessary for you that I remain in the body. Convinced of this, I know that I will remain, and I will continue with all of you for your progress and joy in the faith, so that through my being with you again your boasting in Christ Jesus will abound on account of me.” [Philippians 1:18-26]
In his article, “How to keep an eternal perspective,” Bill Beaman wrote:
“Wouldn’t it be wonderful to go through life day by day with an eternal perspective? When something happens to you and it is used for the glory of God. Have you ever known that kind of person? Their car breaks down and somehow the service man comes to know Christ. Or they have a health problem and the whole medical staff is witnessed to. Why? It is because for them everything in their life seems to have a purpose in God. They seem to be a person of destiny. They live with an eternal perspective.”
When I read the above excerpt from Bill Beaman’s article, I realized that I know people like that. I know people that are so tuned in to heaven that they live with an eternal perspective. No matter what happens to them, they see God’s hand in it. They see how God uses everything for the glory of His kingdom. It is my prayer to become that kind of person, too. I pray to grow to the point that I will not allow the things of this world, the adversities and uncomfortable circumstances, to determine my attitude and behavior. I believe it is possible for any Christian. It should be, for eternity in heaven is our destiny, through Jesus Christ. Jesus saw everything and did everything He did with an eternal perspective. Can’t we?
Greg Laurie said, “I think of the here and now, but God thinks of the by-and-by. I think of the temporal, but God thinks of the eternal. I think about what makes me happy, but God thinks about what will make me holy. He looks at the big picture.”
Our goal as Christians is to develop the mind of Christ. [Romans 12:2] [1Corinthians 2:16] Everything Jesus did was for the glory of God with an eternal perspective. Remember the disciples asked Jesus why a certain man was born blind. Jesus answered, “…this happened so that the work of God might be displayed in his life.” [John 9:3]
Peter wrote, “If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ.” [1 Peter 4:11]
As we grow in our faith and our walk with Christ, may we develop an eternal perspective? Let us see that everything in our lives has a divine purpose, as we grow to become people of destiny for the glory of the Lord.