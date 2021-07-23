It is not all about me. Selfishness is the greatest relationship killer. I do not have to have my way.
As I have gotten older, I have created a list of things that I have learned in my journey through life. It has become quite a list, and I add to it often.
Number one on the list was the one written above. “It is not all about me. Selfishness is the greatest relationship killer. I do not have to have my way.” Looking back, I can see how my desire to get my own way created so many problems in my life. Above all, my selfishness interfered with my most important relationship – my relationship with Jesus.
The Bible teaches, “If you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any fellowship with the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and purpose. Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.” [Philippians 2:1-4]
“Do nothing out of selfish ambition.” That is a hard one to follow, isn’t it? Ambition is a good thing. We will accomplish very little without ambitious motivation. But when our ambitious motives are selfish, putting our own wants and desires above all else, sooner or later we will reap negative results. We cannot violate God’s teachings and not pay for it. As we plan, we must put His will and the needs of others above our own. It is a universal rule that always proves to work. Even if we think we get away with violating it, we do not. The same is true with all of God’s truths.
C. S. Lewis said, “At this very moment you and I are either committing
selfishness, or about to commit it, or repenting for it.” In other words, we are naturally selfish. In this fallen world, selfishness requires a conscious effort to overcome. Put two young children in a playpen with one toy and see what happens. We want what we want. Henry Ward Beecher wrote, “Selfishness is that detestable vice which no one will forgive in others, and no one is without himself.” We need to pray for deliverance from selfishness. As we overcome our selfish tendencies, all aspects of our lives will improve.
What is the definition of selfishness? According to Webster's Dictionary, selfishness is defined as, "concerned excessively or exclusively with oneself: seeking or concentrating on one's own advantage, pleasure, or well-being without regard for others".
Does that sound like you? Conduct your own selfishness test. What ways are you selfish? Do you always think of yourself first in all situations? If so, you can change. You can learn to become considerate of other’s feelings and think less about yourself. Pray for the Holy Spirit to help you. Your life will change dramatically once you stop putting yourself first, and you will become a much better servant for the Kingdom of God.
“Incline my heart to your testimonies, and not to selfish gain!” [Psalm 119:3]