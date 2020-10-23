“…He who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.” [James 1:6]
Hawks are fascinating creatures. I love to watch them fly. Their innate ability to navigate the skies, soar on wind currents and see their prey from incredible heights is truly a marvel.
I happened to see one once upon a time struggling to make his way against a high wind. This powerful, majestic bird, one that can perform unbelievable feats of flight unmatched by most flying creatures, looked like a butterfly in a hurricane in this particular wind storm.
Watching him, this occurred to me: the strongest, ablest, most adept of us are apt to struggle when the winds of life are too strong. No one is immune to the stresses and strains of life, no one. I watched the hawk working his way against the wind. I was amazed at his persistence. “Turn around and wait for the wind to ease.” I thought. But he kept his course and flew on through. Good lesson.
We hear some of the most devout, dedicated Christian leaders tell of how they struggle with depression and times of sadness and despair. When we read of King David’s life, the apostle Paul’s life and many other great men of God, we see how the burdens of life – the storms and adverse winds of life – can alter their course and their walk with the Lord. I do not know of anyone, regardless of the depth of their faith or their dedication to God, that does not have adverse times and struggles in their life.
The lesson from all this is that we need not lose heart or feel inadequate when we struggle against life’s storms.
Remember “The Lord answered Job out of the storm.” [Job 38:1], “He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea were hushed.” [Psalm 107:29], “He got up and rebuked the winds and the raging waters; the storm subsided and all was calm.” [Luke 8:24] Then, as the disciples said in amazement, we can say, “Who is this, He commands even the winds and the water, and they obey Him.” [Luke 8:25] It is our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who helps us through the strong winds of adversity.