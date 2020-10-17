“We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.” Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus answered him, “I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise.” [Luke 23:41-43]
Grace: a: unmerited divine assistance given humans for their regeneration or sanctification. b: a virtue coming from God.
“Amazing grace how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me.”
The place: Golgatha. The scene: three crosses; three men dying. The dialog: Thief, “Jesus remember me when you come into your kingdom. Jesus, “Today, you will be with me in paradise.” The lesson: GRACE!
With all that happened during the Passion of Christ, we can often pass over this scene of Jesus and the forgiven thief. We can see ourselves there next to Christ: sinners deserving punishment. One thief is defiant. “Aren’t you the Christ? Save yourself and us!” The other, repentant. “Don’t you fear God, since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.”
The great question is, which one are we? Are we defiant, demanding God to save us from the punishment we deserve? Or are we repentant, admitting that our only hope is forgiveness from a sinless Savior? The way we answer that question will determine where we spend eternity. Will we receive God’s unmerited favor, and as the repentant thief, when we leave this life will be with Christ in paradise?
I love this quote from Max Lucado, “It makes me smile to think there’s a grinning thief walking the golden streets of heaven who knows more about grace than a thousand theologians.”
You are a sinner. I am a sinner. We all sin. “…for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God…” [Romans 3:23] If that were the end of it, we would all be doomed to eternal suffering. Thank God for the next two verses: “and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus. God presented Christ as a sacrifice of atonement, through the shedding of his blood—to be received by faith.” [Romans 3:24-25]
God does not give us what we deserve. Through Jesus, God gives us GRACE! Grace makes all the difference.