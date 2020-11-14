“My strength is made perfect in weakness.” [2 Corinthians 12:9]
We pray and pray for God to heal a disease or discomfort, but they continue. We pray for a financial breakthrough, but it does not happen. We pray for healing of a relationship, but the conflict and resulting heartache continues. Why?
Consider this from David Jeremiah, “Three times Paul prayed for his thorn of suffering to be removed. Insert your own thorn — disease, financial set-back, heartache — into Paul’s story. When God said ‘No,’ Paul humbly responded that he’d been given the gift of a handicap: ‘At first I didn’t think of it as a gift... and then he told me, My grace is enough; it’s all you need. My strength comes into its own in your weakness. Once I heard that... I quit focusing on the handicap and began appreciating the gift. It was a case of Christ’s strength moving in on my weakness’” (2 Corinthians 12:7-10, MSG).
“Instead of focusing on your troubles, confidently entrust them to God as Paul did — and grow in strength.”
This is where the depth of our faith in God is revealed. This is where our spiritual “rubber meets the road.” It takes a strong faith to accept that God may leave us with an unhealed condition or a broken heart for our own good. Paul considered his “thorn in the flesh” a gift. That requires a faith of the highest caliber. I have seen how God has used my shortcomings, discomforts and heartaches for my spiritual growth, but I honestly never thought of them as a gift. I pray to grow in faith to that point.
How about you? Have you ever considered your uncured aliment or unresolved predicament a gift? Perhaps it is time to give it some prayerful thought. The truth is, not all of our health issues will resolve. There may not be a cure for what ails us. We may have some broken relationships that never totally mend. Our financial problems may never completely go away. Not a very positive thought, I know, but it could be the truth for some of us. If that is the case, what are we going to do with them? Are we going to think that God is punishing us or does not love us enough? Or can we trust Him enough to believe that He will use our thorns for our good and His glory? Left with those two options, wouldn’t the latter be the best? It should, for it is most likely the truth for those who love Him. [Romans 8:28]