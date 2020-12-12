“For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord.” [1Thessalonians 4:16–17]
Heard any loud trumpet calls lately? Me either, but I sure am listening for it. We hear a lot of other noises. It can be a noisy world. Several years ago I moved back to town after living in the country for awhile. I had forgotten how noisy it is in town. Sirens, barking dogs, trucks, cars and trains – especially trains in our town. I miss the quiet of the country.
I have worried at times that there might be so much noise that I would not hear the trumpet call when Christ returns. I don’t think we have to worry about that. I think the trumpet call will trump all other noises, especially for Believers. Those who have given their lives to Jesus will hear the trumpet, and what a joyous sound it will be. I imagine the unsaved will hear it, too. Scripture does not say they will not hear it. How sad for them. It will be like a cruise ship horn signaling the beginning of a wonderful cruise, and the unsaved will miss the boat.
That’s our calling you know, to try to help others make the boat on time. “So we are Christ’s ambassadors; God is making his appeal through us. We speak for Christ when we plead, ‘Come back to God!’” [2 Corinthians 5:20] We who have been blessed with the knowledge of His saving grace are commissioned to tell others – to spread the Gospel. We were created for this purpose, to do the will of God, to show others the truth. “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them. As we walk in the anointing of God we go where God wills, do what God wills, and say what God wills.” (Ephesians 2:10]
Before I finish writing this article, the trumpet may sound. Before you finish reading it, it may sound. Until it does, may we be about our Father’s business.
[Luke 2:49]
For Christians, that means praying for others, witnessing to others, helping others and loving others. Let us ask the Holy Spirit to guide us to those who need to hear the Gospel, and to soften their hearts that they will receive.