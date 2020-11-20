Don’t act thoughtlessly, but understand what the Lord wants you to do. Ephesians 5:17 (NLT)
“Lord, what do you want me to do? “ How many times have you asked God that question? It seems that I ask it almost daily. Oh how I would love to have the ability to pick up the telephone and call God directly. Dial 1-800-CALLGOD and have a one-on-one conversation with the Father. I talk to Him most of the time, but I have trouble hearing His reply. I know He is speaking. Psalm 29:3-9 tells about His powerful, majestic voice and what it does. Do I fail to hear His voice because I am not listening, or do all the noises and wrong voices prevent me from hearing the Lord’s voice?
I listen in awe when I hear someone say, “I heard God say…” or “God told me to…” I have most definitely felt that the Holy Spirit was guiding me, but it has always been a feeling, never an audible voice. The Bible tells of many people who heard the voice of God. Am I doing something wrong?
Anyone who truly loves the Lord wants to do His will. Those of us who have tried it both ways know that living for Christ and seeking His will for our lives is the only way to go. We try to live according to Psalm 40:8, “I desire to do your will, O my God.” We diligently pray the prayer the Lord taught us, “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” We know how life is when we live outside of God’s will and how it is to follow God’s will. We never want to go back to the turmoil and hopelessness that living outside of God’s will brings. We pray to know what the Lord expects of us, and do our best to live our lives His way.
How do we know God’s will for our lives? As for the moral and ethical ways we are to conduct our lives, the Word of God is clear. If we have any questions about any of our behavior, we can consult the Scriptures for God’s answers. Sinful behavior is explained in black and white and RED. We should have no problem distinguishing between righteous and sinful behavior. Relationships, how to raise children, how to conduct business affairs and any other human activity you can imagine is in the Book.
Whatever we decide to do with our lives, we have God’s Word to tell us what His will is for us all. “Be joyful always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” [1 Thessalonians 5:16]
“Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – His good, pleasing and perfect will.” [Romans 12:2]
“Lord, what do you want me to do?” The Lord wants you to trust Him, abide in His perfect love and grace and live one day at a time, knowing that He has you covered. God has a plan for your life and an eternal plan for your soul. When we cannot find comfort or peace anywhere else, we can rest in His love. God’s will will be done. Amen.