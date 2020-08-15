By Sam Smith
“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way will fulfill the law of Christ.” [Galatians 6:2]
“Have you ever experienced the frustration of putting together a puzzle, only to discover in the end that a piece was missing? Even though that piece is just a tiny portion of the puzzle, its absence leaves a very noticeable flaw in the whole picture.
The same is true in God’s Kingdom. 1 Peter 2:5 tells us, “You also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house.” In a physical building, a missing brick leaves a hole in the wall. While God doesn’t need us like a wall needs a brick, He does want to see us connected with other Christians to make a dynamic whole — which brings us joy and God glory.
When you belong to Christ, you are part of His body. He is the head. He leads the body, and He orchestrates its movements. And you are connected not only to Him, but also to every other part of the body as well. As we read in Scripture, “God has arranged the parts in the body, every one of them, just as he wanted them to be” (1 Corinthians 12:18).
As a believer, you have an important job to do. You have a major role to play in the Church of Jesus Christ. It’s the job of every believer to rightly discern his or her role in the plan of God and to serve with enthusiasm — no matter what job God asks you to do.” [Michael Youssef]
Paul wrote to the Galatians: “Go on carrying the burdens of one another, and thus fulfill the law of the Christ.” [Galatians 6:2] By joining the family of God, by accepting Jesus as Savior, we become part of a team. For any team to be successful, every member must try to do their best. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year. To achieve that victory every member of the team, the quarterback, the receivers, the linemen, the defensive players all performed to their maximum ability. The winning team is the one whose teammates all do their best.
Michael Youssef went on to say, “Here is an important truth: The body works best when all its parts work together. As believers, we are all different. We have different gifts and abilities, and we have different jobs to do. But we all belong to the same body. ‘Just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we who are many form one body, and each member belongs to all the others.’” [Romans 12:4-5]
No matter where you feel you fit in the world’s view, you are just as important in the family of God as any other Believer. God needs us all. Working together, we can make this world a far better place to live. Separated, we are weaker. Together we are strong. You have a part to play in God’s Kingdom. Have you found your place?