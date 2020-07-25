Friends, if you find yourself fretting over the recent virus pandemic, this lesson may be helpful. I know I need it.
O taste and see that the Lord [our God] is good! Blessed (happy, fortunate, to be envied) is the man who trusts and takes refuge in Him. Psalm 34:8
[Amplified Bible]
Everyday we drive our car down the road, trusting that the brakes will stop the car when we want to stop. We drive along thinking about many things, but not about our brakes. We have learned from past experiences that when we push the brake pedal the car stops; so why worry about them?
If we can learn to trust our brakes, man-made objects that can fail, why can’t we learn to trust in our sovereign God who never fails? “That’s silly,” you say. “I trust God more than any man-made apparatus.”
Do you? How many times do you worry about things? Is that trusting God?
How may times do you feel hopeless, fearful, anxious or troubled? Is that trusting God? Our God, the Creator and sustainer of all there is, longs for us to trust Him. Just as a child will jump from the edge of a swimming pool into his daddy’s arms, trusting without thinking that he will catch him, so does our Heavenly Father want us to trust Him. He doesn’t want a trust that we have to work up to or think about. He wants us to trust Him completely without hesitation or doubt.
GOD NEVER HAS, NOR NEVER WILL, LET US DOWN.
Take a deep breath. Now think about how many breaths you have taken in your life without having to think about them. You trust that the air will be there. That is the way we should trust Father God. We can learn to trust Him at all times for all things. Not just when we experience sadness or trouble or fear, but at all times.
“Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD, the LORD, is the Rock eternal.” [Isaiah 26:4]
That should be our goal. We can determine to grow to trust God as Jesus trusted Him.
Peter said of Jesus, “When they hurled their insults at Him, He did not retaliate; when He suffered, He made no threats. Instead, He entrusted Himself to Him who judges justly.” [1 Peter 2:23]
In like manner, we can learn to entrust ourselves completely to God. By so doing we will enjoy lives of peace and joy and hope.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” [Romans 15:13]