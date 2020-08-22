“And my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” [Philippians 4:19]
Definition of want: To desire greatly; wish for.
Definition of need: a lack of something requisite, desirable, or useful.
Humans need a lot for survival: water, food, air, shelter, clothing, healthcare, companionship, love. We want a lot of things that aren’t really necessary: newer car, bigger house, fancier clothes, expensive vacations, toys [boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, etc.] It would seem logical that we could be happy if we had all our basic needs, but so often we are not. Even with our needs met, we stress out over our wants. Philippians 4:19 tells us that God will supply our needs, but He never promised to meet all our wants. The truth is, even getting our “wants” will not necessarily make us happy. Think of the misery some of the wealthiest folks experience. Whoever said that money cannot buy happiness knew what they were talking about, but not all agree. Someone said, ”Whoever said money can’t buy happiness does not know where to shop. Another said, “Money can’t but happiness, but it makes sadness easier to bear.”
I know this, if I had to choose between the things I want and the things I need, I would choose needs. If we do not have our basic needs, little else matters.
So, the question to ask ourselves is, “What do I need that I do not have?” If we have sufficient food, clean water, shelter, clothing and good health then we are better off than most of the world. If we can learn to be content with what we have, we will be much happier than those who desire more and more.
Jesus taught His disciples how to pray, known as the Lord’s Prayer. He taught them, “Give us this day our daily bread.” [Matthew 6:11] “Our daily bread” can be thought of as everything we need for survival. Not just food, but all we need. Jesus did not teach to ask for all we want, but all we need.
In the 23rd Psalm, David wrote, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” That means with our Lord, we will have all our needs met. The Amplified Bible interprets Psalm 23:1 this way: “The Lord is my Shepherd [to feed, guide, and shield me], I shall not lack.”
As Christians, we should know that what we “need” above all else is a close, intimate sincere relationship with Father God through Jesus Christ. How can that satisfy our needs? Because with Jesus we have “peace that passes understanding.” We know our eternity is secured, and there is no greater need, or want, than that.
With Jesus, we have the Holy Spirit living in us and with us, guiding and comforting us. With the Holy Spirit and the Word of God, we have Heaven right here in our souls. Knowing that truth, what else do we really need? In fact, what else do we really want?
“He who has the Holy Spirit in his heart and the Scripture in his hands has all he needs”. [Alexander MacLaren]
There is certainly nothing wrong with wanting more material things, as long as our priorities are in order. Let us never forget to praise the Giver of all things for meeting our basic needs, and let us make sure that our wants line up with His will for our lives. I pray for peace and joy and love for all that read this. In the name of Jesus. Amen