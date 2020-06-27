D L Moody was once asked why he urged Christians to be filled constantly with the Holy Spirit. “Well,” he said, “I need a continual infilling because I leak!” He pointed to a water tank which had sprung a leak. “I’m like that!” he said. It’s a fact that living in this sinful world we do need to be replenished by the Spirit. A friend of mine, an evangelist, was asked if he believed in the “second blessing”. “Of course I do,” he replied, “and in the 3rd, 4th, 5th blessing, and so on.” [Owen Bourgaize – Sermon]
Holy Spirit fill me up, ‘till there’s no room left for me. I wrote a song that I titled “FILL ME UP” several years ago. I think I had discovered the same situation that D. L. Moody talked about; I leak. I was asking the Lord to refill me with His Holy Spirit day by day, moment by moment.
The Bible tells us that when we accept Christ as Savior, the Holy Spirit comes to live in us. I know that is hard for some folks to understand or visualize. What we need to explain to them is that we are not talking about a physical phenomenon. The indwelling of the Holy Spirit is an unseen, spiritual filling.
Jesus promised that He would send His Holy Spirit. [John 16:7] The instant you accepted Christ as Savior, His Spirit became part of your being. Imagine an empty glass. Now imagine it filled with water. Before Jesus as Savior you were the empty glass. Now, your glass is full. Once the Holy Spirit comes to live within us, He never leaves. But for many of us, there are times that we will not feel His presence as we should. Due to fear or worry or sin or just neglecting God’s Word, we can feel empty. We leak. That is when we need to pray for a renewed awareness of His presence.
I have found that part of my morning prayer needs to include, “Father God, please help me to stay aware of the presence of Your indwelling Holy Spirit all day long today. Please help me to ask for His guidance for every thing I do, and feel His divine comfort as I go through this day.” Seeking guidance and comfort from the Holy Spirit is something we all should pray for on a regular bases. I never want to do anything without His righteous influence, do you?
We leak like an old, worn out inner tube, and prayer is the patch that stops the leak. As a boy, I worked in a gas station in Elkhart. Part of my job was repairing flats. Back then, the tires had inner tubes, and if the tube got a hole in it the tire would go flat. I would break down the tire, take out the tube, fill it with air and run water over it. The water would detect the hole. Then I would scrub around the hole and glue on a “monkey” patch. “Monkey” was the brand of the patch [don’t know why]. I would put the patched tube back in the tire, air it up and they were good to go.
Thank God, patching our spiritual leaks is not nearly that complicated. A simple, sincere prayer for an awareness of the indwelling Holy Spirit is all that is required. No one wants to drive on a flat tire. No one should ever “drive” his soul without the awareness of, and dependence on, the Holy Spirit.
All Believers are filled with the Holy Spirit. Many of us have a tendency to leak. Stay patched up and filled up. Pray, “Holy Spirit, fill me up.” Amen.