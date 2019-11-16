Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. [James 1:2-4]
Nobody likes hard times, or adversities, or tragedies, or struggles. I don’t, do you?
I like smooth, easy going, no hassles times. I even have them, occasionally. But as I heard a preacher say, “In life we are either about to enter a storm, in the middle of a storm, or just coming out of a storm.” A little negative, but can we argue with him? Consider this writing.
“We often resent struggle, fighting God’s plan at every turn and wondering why we must deal with it in the first place. This simile attempts to give us an easy to digest explanation for why we need to endure struggle and why it is essential to God’s plans for us.
A man found the cocoon of a butterfly. One day a small opening appeared. He sat and watched the butterfly for several hours as it struggled to force its body through that little hole. Then it seemed to stop making any progress. It appeared as if it had gotten as far as it could and it could go no further. So the man decided to help the butterfly, he took a pair of scissors and snipped off the remaining bit of the cocoon. The butterfly then emerged easily. But it had a swollen body and small, shriveled wings.
The man continued to watch the butterfly because he expected that, at any moment, the wings would enlarge and expand to be able to support the body, which would contract in time. Neither happened. In fact, the butterfly spent the rest of its life crawling around with a swollen body and shriveled wings. It never was able to fly.
What the man in his kindness and haste did not understand was that the restricting cocoon and the struggle required for the butterfly to get through the tiny opening were God’s way of forcing fluid from the body of the butterfly into its wings so that it would be ready for flight once it achieved its freedom from the cocoon.
Sometimes struggles are exactly what we need in our life. If God allowed us to go through our life without any obstacles, it would cripple us. We would not be as strong as what we could have been. We could never fly.”
- Author Unknown
The hardest thing I have ever endured was the death of my daughter. I am sure that you have experienced a tragedy of some kind — that’s life. As tragic as Stacey’s death was, I have seen God’s providence at work in countless ways because of it. Most importantly, it has brought me closer to Jesus than I ever imagined possible. And it has enabled me to help other bereaved parents. I now have a blessed assurance of heaven and an understanding of God’s perfect plan that I do not believe I would have ever known otherwise. I would rather have learned all that by different means, but I praise God for His perfect mercy and grace. Stacey is happy and well in heaven, and I am closer to the Lord. I know that Romans 8:28 is true.
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. [Romans 8:28]
I pray that your life runs smoothly and peacefully, but when it does not, I pray that you see God’s plan at work in all things. Once you have survived the storm, you will be stronger and closer to the Lord, if you will trust Him. With your new-found strength and faith, you can better serve those that God sends your way. Then, as a butterfly who has struggled to exit the cocoon, you will feel free to fly.