We know we serve a perfect God. He never makes a mistake, He is never wrong, He is never early or late. There is nothing He does not know, nothing He does not see or hear. There is nothing He cannot do. He created all, sustains all, and He does it all from perfect love. Yes, we serve a perfect God.
We know we can talk to Him about anything at anytime of the day or night. He never slumbers nor sleeps. [Psalm 121:3-4] Our God loves us, and He watches over us.
“The Lord watches over you – the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all harm – He will watch over your life; The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” [Psalm 121:5-8]
So, what can we say out our Father God?
1] God loves us. The creator of the universe loves each one of us as though we were the only one in existence. How much does He love us? Enough to send His only Son to suffer and die for us.
[John 3:16]
2] God knows us. God knows each one of us intimately, better than anyone else will ever know us. He knows us better than we know ourselves, for He sees us through the perfect eyes of Christ. We will never go anywhere or do anything that God does not know about. He knows why we do what we do even when we do not. God knew us even before we were born. The Great, Almighty God knows you and me. Read and meditate on Psalm 139.
Knowing that God knows us so well should bring us great comfort and peace.
3] God hears us. The God of heaven hears our every utterance, our every prayer. “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us.”
[1 John 5:14]
4] God knows our every thought. “The Lord knows the thoughts of man.” [Psalm 94:11] We cannot hide anything from God, even our thoughts. That may concern you when you first consider it, but would we want it any other way? How wonderful to know that we have a loving God with whom we can be totally open and honest.
5] God is fair and just. “God is just. He will pay back trouble to those who trouble you and give relief to your who are troubled, and to us as well.” [2 Thessalonians 1:6-7] Understanding that we serve a God of justice and fairness helps us to realize that we are not responsible for getting even with those who we feel have wronged us. We live in a world in which revenge is considered strength, and turning the other cheek is weakness. We cannot have peace and seek revenge at the same time. Leave it to God. Rest in His fairness.
6] God is eternally sovereign. “Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and His understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” [Isaiah 41:28-31]
What can we say about our God? He is eternal, loving perfection, and He is OUR God. What do we have to fear?