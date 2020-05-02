If God spoke to you and told you could ask Him for one thing and He would grant it, what would you ask for? Before you read any further, take some time to think about that question. If the Creator of all there is offered to grant you one request, what would you consider the ultimate gift from Almighty God?
I had to give it a great deal of thought. Some of my considerations were:
- A long, healthy, happy life for my family
- World peace [He has already told us that will not happen – until Jesus returns]
- Healing for all our ailments
- A long, healthy life for me
- Riches and wisdom to use them for His Kingdom
All those sounded good and not too selfish, but I knew there had to be something more important.
So I consulted the Scriptures, and the choice was clear.
“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” [Matthew 6:33]
If God told me He would grant one request, I would ask that I would eternally be part of His Kingdom. What is the Kingdom of God? One definition is: “The Kingdom of God exists wherever God’s will is at work. And God’s will is at work wherever people are faithful to the command that we love one another as God first loved us.”
Paul described the Kingdom of God this way, “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit,” [Romans 14:17]
By seeking the Kingdom of God, we are putting God first place in our lives. With God at the forefront of everything we do and think all aspects of our lives will be as they should be according to His will.
How do we enter the Kingdom of God?
“Jesus answered, ‘Very truly I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless they are born of water and the Spirit.’” [John 3:5]
Where is the Kingdom of God? The kingdom of God is anywhere that Jesus Christ reigns supreme. For born-again Christians, the Kingdom of God is within them, for the Holy Spirit dwells within. Therefore, when we surrender our hearts and souls and minds to the will of Christ, we are operating within His Kingdom. To do so should be our ultimate goal, and our primary request from almighty God.
“The kingdom of God embraces all created intelligence, both in heaven and earth, that are willingly subject to the Lord and are in fellowship with Him. The kingdom of God is, therefore, universal in that it includes created angels and men. It is eternal, as God is eternal, and it is spiritual—found within all born-again believers. We enter the kingdom of God when we are born again, and we are then part of that kingdom for eternity. It is a relationship “born of the spirit”, and we have confident assurance that it is so because the Spirit bears witness with our spirits.” [Romans 8:16].” [From: Got Questions Ministries]