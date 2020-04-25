I have always been a rather dramatic romantic. I love to look at life from a spiritual, eternal perspective. Even as a young boy, I would “wool-gather” – daydream about traveling to far away places. Thoughts of heaven occupied a great deal of my thinking even then. It gives me great joy to know that Jesus told us that we are in this world but not of this world. I have always been much more interested in the unseen than the seen. Some may call me a hopeless romantic, but I see myself as a hopeful romantic. Give me a soft place to rest by a river where my mind can wander off to thoughts of heaven, and I am content.
Sometimes as my mind roams about the celestial regions, I think about the end of my days on earth. I ponder what I would want to say to my loved ones if I knew it would be the last time I would talk to them in this life. Considering your final words to your loved ones is a good exercise, in my opinion. What do you feel are the most important thoughts to leave those you care about? After a lifetime of living, how do you want them to remember you?
For me, the most important thing I want to pass along is my relationship with Jesus. Why? Because the closer I walked with Christ in my life, the better every other aspect of my life became. With Jesus, I was a better Dad, husband, brother, friend and human being — compared to the way I was before I walked with Him. I am totally convinced that the quality of our life on earth is directly proportional to our walk with Jesus Christ. Know Jesus, know peace. No Jesus, no peace. Simple as that.
If someone asks me how to succeed I would tell them to treat others as Jesus taught. Go the extra mile. Love your neighbor as yourself. Die to self. Yoke yourself with King Jesus. A yoke is a devise that attaches two animals together, such as oxen or mules, to enable them to pull together. The yoke doubles their strength. Jesus told us to take His yoke upon ourselves to relieve us of our burdens. His yoke is easy, His burden is light. When we attach ourselves to Christ, we find rest for our souls. What a beautiful idea!
Come to me all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me for I am gentle and humble in
heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light. Matthew 11:28-30
It is my deepest, most sincere prayer that others will learn this truth. That would be my last words to others. Study and mediate on the words from Jesus. Learn and own Matthew 11:28-30. Yoke yourself to Jesus. That is where the peace is, and He is the way to eternal life.
My last words, “Live for Jesus, and I will see you later – in Paradise.” Amen.