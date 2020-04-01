“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.” [Ecclesiastes 3:11]
I think one of the greatest blessings of getting older is our grandchildren. I have three: two granddaughters and a grandson. Before they came along, I would never have believed I could love any child as much as I love my daughters. These grand babies run a close race.
These days, one of my favorite words is Papaw. When one of the little ones comes running to me with outstretched arms yelling “Papaw”, my heart melts.
I recall talking about that with a patient one day. He had a young granddaughter that has melted his heart, too. When she calls “Poppa” and runs to his arms, the world stops and his heart soars. It is a heavenly feeling.
Heavenly, that is the best way to describe it. One glorious day, we will find ourselves in heaven. We will go to sleep here and wake up there. We will see Jesus. I can only imagine, to quote the song, how it will be. But I imagine we will react to Jesus in a manner similar to the way our grandchildren react to us. Oh, it will be on a much grander scale, I suppose, but I can see us running to Him with outstretched arms singing “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus”!
When I think about the wonder of that moment when we see Jesus, I get a little homesick for heaven. I enjoy a good life here on Earth, and I am in no great hurry to leave. But the majesty and glory of heaven has a great tug on my heart, and I feel it more and more. Think of the greatest joy and happiness you experience here on Earth, moments like those with our grandchildren. Now multiply that feeling to infinity and imagine it for eternity. How could we not feel homesick for heaven?
I remember how homesick I felt when I first left home for college. Then the years in the Air Force, missing home. That is the way I miss heaven at times. How can you miss a place you have never been? Ecclesiastes 3:11 tells us that God has set eternity in our hearts. We know that heaven is our eternal home, and Jesus is the way there. Who will be there to greet us? Jesus!
Esther Kerr Rusthoi wrote these lyrics in her song, “When We See Christ”.
Life’s day will soon be o’er, all storms forever past, We’ll cross the great divide, to glory, safe at last; We’ll share the joys of heav’n — a harp, a home, a crown, The tempter will be banished, we’ll lay our burden down.
It will be worth it all when we see Jesus, Life’s trials will seem so small when we see Christ; One glimpse of His dear face all sorrow will erase, So bravely run the race till we see Christ.
Develop a habit of thinking more about heaven on a regular basis. If you know Jesus as Savior, heaven is where you are headed. This time here on Earth is a short preparation for eternity. There is joy coming like none we have ever known. Looking forward to it can help during the trying times on Earth. God, through His love, has prepared a place for us so grand that the glory of it is more than we can comprehend.
However, as it is written: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him” — [I Corinthians 2:9]