We have all experienced it: we are going through a terrible time. We are suffering and afraid. We pray – and pray – and pray, but we see no answer. When my daughter died after 4 days in ICU and constant praying, I overheard her grandmother exclaim, “What about all our prayers?”
I will be the first to admit that I have asked the same question at times. I would not be surprised to hear you say the same. We know we are to pray – even without ceasing. We know that God answers prayer. If we will be honest, we can say that He has answered many more times than not. But in the midst of the pain and fear we forget that. We expect an answer now. We need an answer now. When it doesn’t come, we cry out, “Why, Lord?”
It is in those times that we may find ourselves asking, “Why even bother to pray? If God is going to do what He is going to day anyway, why pray?” This is the time to dig deep in our faith place and remind ourselves that God always hears our prayers –ALWAYS.
For reasons only known to Him, the answer may not be the one we want or expect. His answer may be “no” or “not now” or not the way we want it, but the prayers are heard.
And isn’t that the way we want God to be? Don’t we want, and need, a God who always knows the best for
His children. We will never understand this side of heaven why a child dies when we are praying so earnestly for life.
Why we pray for healing for a friend and the healing does not come is one of God’s mysteries. When we pray for answers or guidance and do not feel that we hear from God, we just don’t know why. But we know that God knows what is best and He knows why.
Trust. That is our place of comfort. When the world tilts and we fall on our hearts in agony and doubt, it is trust that we can reach for and pull ourselves up by. Trust and faith and hope should permeate our prayers. “Lord give me the faith to trust you that you always hear my prayers and your will is what I desire – all the time every time.”
Even the disciples were confused about prayer. They asked Jesus to teach them how to pray. The prayer He taught them is the perfect prayer. When we do not know how to pray in any situation, we should pray the “Lord’s Prayer” as sincerely as we know how.
“Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name.
Your kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Give us today our daily bread.
Forgive us our debts as we also have forgiven our debtors.
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.”
[Matthew 6:9-13]
Why bother to pray? We pray to tell ourselves that God is in control and we do not ever want to do anything without His guidance and grace. We pray because the Word of God tells us to pray. We pray with confidence because Jesus told us, “…Your Father knows what you need before you ask Him.” [Matthew 6:8] May we never allow ourselves to become discouraged with our prayers. We ask God for what we need and what we want, but with the assurance that He knows better than we do what is best for us and for our loved ones.
Pray without ceasing. Pray with confidence in the One to whom you pray. Pray as though you are talking face to face with the Creator.