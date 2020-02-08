Think about the person you love the most. Would you say it was your child? I know it can be a hard choice, especially when you have more than one child. We would never admit that we love one of our children more than another. We just say we love them in different ways. And that is true, for we are all unique.
Perhaps you would name your spouse, and that would surely please God. He wants us to love our spouse as Christ loved the church. That is a pretty big love. Or maybe it would be a parent, or a sibling, or a dear friend.
Fact is, we love many people in many different ways. It is hard to say whom we love the most, because of the difference in our feelings for different folks. We are created with the ability to love many different people in many different ways. Unfortunately, there are some people that we cannot truly say we love, even though the Scriptures tell us that we should love our neighbor [everyone] as we love ourselves. Some folks are just down right unlovable, at least to us.
Perhaps that is why we have so much trouble comprehending the love of God. God loves all of us – unconditionally – even the unlovable ones. Why does He love so much and so deeply? Maybe these words from John will help us understand.
“Dear friends let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because GOD IS LOVE.” [emphasis mine]. [1 John 4:7-8]
God is love. To love is God. All that God is and does is wrapped up in and inspired by love. God created love, created from love and sustains us by His love. God’s love in incomprehensible by human standards. If we will think about the strongest feeling of love we have ever experienced — the birth of a child, the moment we fell in love with our spouse. Perhaps a moment of overwhelming love for Jesus and His creation, the deepest, most moving feeling of love we can remember, we might have a small insight into the love God feels and gives continually and eternally. He has displayed this love in countless ways from the beginning of creation. And of course His ultimate act of love: the sacrifice of His only Son to assure us eternal life.
So, back to the original question, why does He love us so much? Because He is God, and God is love. If we would accept by faith that God loves us beyond comprehension, our lives would be so much better. To make your love relationship with Father God complete, give yourself to Him by accepting His son, Jesus Christ, as your Savior. Our ultimate expression of love to God is by loving His Son, for that was His ultimate expression of love to us.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]