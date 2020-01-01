“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” Matthew 6:33
“Do not work for food that spoils, but for food that endures to eternal life, which the Son of Man will give you. On Him God the Father has placed His seal of approval.”John 6:27
My mother was a woman of strong faith, and she loved the Lord as much as anyone I have ever known.
But she was a worrier.
She knew she was, and she tried to change. But it plagued her most of her life, until the last two years of her life.
She worried mostly about finances. We were poor.
In my early years, Dad struggled with alcohol and keeping a job was very hard for him.
Later on he did a little better, and in my early teens they were able to buy a little house in the country. It was a dream come true for Mom, but trying to keep up with the payments prevented her from enjoying it as she had hoped.
I would see her tormented over trying to make the next payment, and she and Dad had many arguments about finances. I don’t know how many times they refinanced that house or how many times they nearly lost it.
But they finally got it paid for, and then Mom died.
Now I know that is a sad story, but I tell it to try to teach myself a lesson.
It may be one you need to learn, as well. Buying and keeping that house was a blessing and a curse for Mom.
All her life she had wanted her own house. Until that time, she has always lived in little, old worn out rent houses. The day they were able to buy that house, thanks to the help of Dad’s brother, was one of the happiest days of her life. The question is, was all those years of lamenting and worrying over the payments worth it? I suppose she thought it was, because she never gave up.
I mentioned earlier that her worrying plagued her until the last two years of her life. At the age of 53 she was diagnosed with A.L.S. [Lou Gerhig’s Disease]. Once she learned that she was going home – her real home – she stopped worrying about anything. The grace and peace of Christ took over, and although she was suffering and became an invalid, I had never seen her so at peace. She knew whom she belonged to and where she was going. The bills and the stress of life were of no importance anymore. Oh that she would have felt that way when she was healthy. Oh that we all would.
What a lesson for us all! How we struggle and worry and fret about the things of this world! Oh how we allow worldly things to steal our peace and hinder our walk with our Lord! It does not have to be that way. God never intended it to be that way.
Mom finally understood these words from Jesus in her spirit, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more important than food, and the body more important than clothes? Look at the birds of the air: they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet their heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?” Matthew 6:25-27
Mom spent a lifetime worrying about so many things, but when she knew it was over she allowed the Holy Sprit to fill her with the truths of Christ and let the world go.
Can’t we learn it now?
God wants us to, you know?