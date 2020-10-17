It is sad to see so many lives that are lost every day. Each person is important to God and none are ever forgotten by Him. There is never a good answer to why terrible things happen to some folks. The age-old question is “Why do bad things happen to good people?” It is hard to properly answer this question to those grieving. When the pain is great and the heart breaks, no words of comfort bring much relief.
Sudden death brings to us the certainty of our fragile mortality. The reality is that any day could be our last. The Bible says, “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appearethfor a little time, and then vanishethaway.”
The year 2020 is the last year of life for many people. In fact, it could be this writer or it could be you. If it is you, are you ready to face God? “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whetherit be good or bad.”
Martin Luther said, “Every man must do two things alone; he must do his own believing and his own dying.” The believing part has to happen before the dying takes place. John 3:15 tells us, “That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” If you have never accepted the Lord as your personal Savior, why not do that today? Romans 10:13 says, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”