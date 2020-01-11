Actor Spencer Tracy said, “Acting is not an important job in the scheme of things. Plumbing is.” Having a water leak in your plumbing system is not fun, especially if it cannot be located easily. Water follows the path of least resistance and where you see water surface is often not where the problem is. Experts in the field cannot always locate what is going on, but a leak must be fixed or much damage will probably occur over time.
There is a similarity in the Christian’s life.
Many problems can occur out of sight without a simple answer or fix. The surface problem is usually just a symptom of a greater problem that is deeper and more complex. Experts, pastors, and physiologist often cannot seem to help.
The problem usually must be fixed or damage will be great both physically and emotionally. King David cried out, “Plead my cause, and deliver me: quicken me according to thy word.”
Thankfully, we do have a Guidebook in the Bible and a Master Plumber in God Who has the right answers. Former President Ronald Reagan stated, “Within the covers of the Bible are the answers for all the problems that men face.” II Timothy 3:16 says, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.”
Being a plumber is not easy work—that is why they get paid for what they do! Spiritually speaking, when things get out of order below the surface of our lives, call on Jesus and read the Bible, because in them lie an unfailing source of wisdom and comfort for those who seek.
Psalm 100 closes with this truth: “For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.”