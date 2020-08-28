“He who fears he will suffer, already suffers because he fears.” Fear is overwhelming our society. People have reasons to be afraid as violence is common, storms are brewing, and viruses are invasive. Fear has even reached its tentacles into the church and caused such fear that many are no longer regular in their worship. Church doors are even closed temporarily and even permanently.
As a believer, how should we live in a time like this? 2 Timothy 1:7 says, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” As a Christian, we should not be “shaking in our boots” over what is happening in our world. Psalm 118:6 says, “The LORD is on my side; I will not fear: what can man do unto me?”
When thinking of fear it reminds this writer of 2 Kings chapter 6. The prophet Elisha and his servant are surrounded by the enemy during the night. The servant gets up early and discovers what has happened. He is very afraid and says “Master, what shall we do?”
Elisha is unconcerned. He says, “Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.” Elisha had spiritual insight to see things that others did not see. He walked with God and understood His power.
We need the spirit of Elisha today! Is it gone? I sure hope not. Hebrews 13:6 says, “So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.” Our world is desperate to see some real bravery, and who better to display it than the Christian? Someone said this: “Let us not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them.”