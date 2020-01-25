Lying is not good, and rarely is not telling the truth justifiable in any situation. The Bible speaks strongly about lying. Proverbs 12:22 says, “Lying lips are abomination to the LORD: but they that deal truly are his delight.” Proverbs 21:6 says, “The getting of treasures by a lying tongue is a vanity tossed to and fro of them that seek death.”
One of the famous lies in history was the fabrications of Charles Ponzi, who even got the government to name a type of fraud after him. Ponzi was an Italian immigrant in the 1920’s who tricked thousands into investing into a postage stamp speculation scheme. At the peak of his scam, he was making $250,000 a day. Each time a new investor paid their money, he would pay off earlier investors to make them believe that they were making profits from a real business. Today we call this kind of fraud a Ponzi Scheme.
Someone said this about honesty; “Honesty is a person’s most valuable asset. His or her good name, good reputation, and good word depend on the individual’s quality of honesty. A business that operates under the principles of profound honesty is elevated within the community. It is respected and treasured. The absence of honesty is a liability to an individual or business.”
Proverbs 12:19 says, “The lip of truth shall be established for ever: but a lying tongue is but for a moment.” For Charles Ponzi this was true, and he got caught and charged with 86 counts of mail fraud. Lying and stealing are no way to live, especially for a believer in Christ. Eventually your lies and dishonesty will catch up to you and you will lose your reputation and testimony. Christians, have determination to always tell the truth no matter what.