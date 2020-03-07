As Christians, we have no trouble accepting that Jesus is the only way to Heaven. The Bible says in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” What we do have trouble accepting is that the only way to have real fellowship with God is confessing and forsaking our sins.
Psalm 66:18 says, “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me.” We will not experience a thriving relationship with Jesus if we are living in unconfessed sin. In parts of Africa they deal with strong Sahara winds that blow clouds of dust in people’s homes. In some areas, the residents have to dust their furniture every single day. In our lives, that dust is an effective picture of sin. Every day we must work on cleaning our lives so that we can have good fellowship with Christ.
Confession is something that should happen every time you sin. Rather than letting sin collect, you should clean quickly, regularly and thoroughly. If you have a bad thought, confess it to God. If you do something that is wrong, confess it to Him. Confession is one of the awesome privileges of a Christian, and Christ is just a prayer away. God understands our nature, and this is why
He gave us I John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” God wants to restore the relationship, so that we can fellowship with Him. When we sin, we do not stop being the children of God; we simply lose fellowship with Him. Sin affects your communication, but not your eternal destiny. 1 John 1:9 is a life changing verse and we can experience great victory because of its simple promise.