Christmas is over for another year. The year 2019 has flown by, and a new year is about to begin. Before embarking on this fresh start do not forget there are still a few important days left before the year concludes. One key to starting the new year well is finishing the old year right.
Acts 20:24 says, “But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy…” All people have a life course and finishing is one of mankind’s greatest achievements.
Derek Redmond is a retired Olympian. During his career, he set records and won medals, but he is most remembered for how he finished a race during the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, when he tore his hamstring mid race. In spite of the injury he continued the race. While limping painfully and with help from his father, he managed to complete a full lap of the track as the crowd stood and cheered. The judges disqualified Derek because of assistance from his dad and officially listed him as “Did Not Finish”.
Actually, this might have been his greatest finish, becoming an inspiring part of Olympic history. You may have suffered many trials in 2019, or you may have had a great year of success. Either way, finish this year as strong as you can. Some great ideas for doing that are to attend your church this Sunday, read your Bible, and show love to the One who directs your course. Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Like Derek, your finish can inspire and encourage others to do the same.