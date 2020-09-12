Proverbs 17:6 says, “Children’s children (Grandkids) are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.”
Sunday, September 13 is Grandparents Day, and this event brings back many memories of my grandparents. I did not know my Mom’s parents very well, but I did get to spend a lot of time with my Dad’s parents. My brother and I always looked forward to spending time with them. They were Godly people who enjoyed life, each other, and loved to spend time with us.
Take time for your grandkids. You will be a helpful source of strength, information, and wisdom. Grandchildren will learn family history and of times long ago, and how to live a thankful and full life. As a young child I looked at my grandparents and saw superheroes.
Psalms 103:17 says, “But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and his righteousness unto children’s children.” This verse tells us that it is important for grandparents to walk with God. A good grandparent will say as the Psalmist, “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”
Remember, the daily decisions you make are affecting not just your children, but your grandchildren as well. Proverbs 16:31 challenges, “The hoary (gray) head is a crown of glory, if it be found in the way of righteousness.” Your walk with God in the latter years of your life will leave a lasting impression on those little eyes.
What an honor to speak at both of grandparent’s funerals and this writer had nothing but praise to share about their long lives. My personal prayer is to be an excellent grandparent when the time comes.
Pastor Seth Buckner is the pastor of Heritage Baptist Church, in Jefferson. He can be reached via email at pastorseth@hopeatheritage.com.