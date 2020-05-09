Proverbs 31:10 says, “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.” This writer has a wonderful mom and her story is special to me as we approach Mother’s Day.
Phyllis Buckner was born in rural Kentucky and grew up very poor. She married young and has been married now for over fifty years. Through much sacrifice, she went to college and graduated. She was a talented educator who had many opportunities in front of her.
Then Seth Buckner was born. With his arrival everything changed for Phyllis. Seth and his younger brother John became her whole world. She quit public work and stayed home to raise her two boys. She homeschooled her two children all twelve grades. She believed her two students could change the world, and she pushed us to excel in everything possible.
She was a mom that never got in touch with the modern way of discipline. One look from her was enough to get her boys back into line. The reason that “look” worked was because of what followed if the “look” was not respected!
Phyllis sacrificed her career to mold the life of her children. Today this writer stands as a testament of her work. Proverbs 31:28 tells us, “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”
Her greatest attributes were in spiritual things. She taught by example; faithfully attending church, praying, and helping others in need. She sacrificed and did without so that others would have enough. Proverbs 31:20 says, “She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy.”
Phyllis is truly a Proverbs 31 lady. Proverbs 31:30 says, “Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised.” Happy Mother’s Day, mom!