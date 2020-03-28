The Bible says in James 1:2-3, “My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.”
When James uses this word temptations, he is speaking about difficulties or trials. These are the outside problems that threaten to steal our inside joy. We know trials are definitely going to come.
What are we counting during these days of trials? We can count the days and hope it ends. We can count the people who are sick or dying. Or we can do what this verse tells us to do and count the joy.
The word joy means a cheerfulness or calm delight. This does not mean you are jumping up and down over calamity, but you are cheerful, calm and steady through it.
Joy Strengthens us. There is great strength in putting our life in the hands of the Lord. I John 1:4 says, “And these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full. The Bible will give us strength and is a book that we need during these days. Not Facebook, not the news, but the Bible.
Joy Serves. When we are trusting in the Lord, it is easy to serve others. Psalm 100:2 says, “Serve the Lord with gladness…” There are people all around us that need services and help.
Joy Surrenders. God sure did not ask my opinion on this Coronavirus. It is his will and not mine. Psalm 4:8 says, “I will both lay me down in peace, and sleep: for thou, Lord, only makest me dwell in safety.”
Joy Stabilizes. In the white-water rapids of the past couple of weeks, never have we needed our life stabilized like today. Nahum 1:7 says, “The LORD is good, a strong hold in the day of trouble; and he knoweth them that trust in him.” Our community needs to see surrendered and stabile Christians during these coming days.
On a scale of one to ten, what is your joy count? We should all aim to get that count up near ten.