How do you pray for your church? 2 Thessalonians 1:11 says, “Wherefore also we pray always for you, that our God would count you worthy of this calling, and fulfil all the good pleasure of his goodness, and the work of faith with power.”
During 2020, it has become increasingly obvious that the church needs prayer. The Devil is probably not a fan of your congregation and minister. Hopefully, the following list will help you pray for your assembly in a clearer way.
1. Accord
How we need to pray for unity in our churches. Psalms 133:1 says, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” Pray that God will unify us around the truth and bring us closer to Him in the process.
2. Attitude
Pray for your church to have the right attitude in the hearts, in the homes, and in the community. From the senior pastor to the most recent member, attitude is important. Make this a regular matter of prayer.
3. Attendance
This year exposed this need in a big way. We need to pray that God will bring our world, our country, and our church back to the house of God. Hebrews 10:25 says, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
4. Advancement
Retreat is never an option, nor should foolish pride be an option. Without God’s help the church will never advance. People still need Christ, so the church must go forward. Pray that your assembly can advance and do more in the coming days.
Obviously, everything that needs prayer is not on mentioned, but it is a good place to start. Add to this list as you see fit, but fervently pray for your church that God will use it in our generation. 2 Thessalonians 3:1 says, “Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you.”