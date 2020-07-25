Do you ever feel your service is not appreciated? You are not the only person. An elderly missionary was returning home after many years of service. He and his wife had given their best years serving in Africa. He buried his wife and two children in the jungle. He had sacrificed more than most and was sick and weary.
As he exited the airplane, he saw many people holding banners and signs waiting at the gate. For a few moments he thought, “Can it be? After more than forty years of service, these people have actually come out to welcome me home?”
It was not for him. On the same plane was a famous official returning from a visit to Africa. While in Africa and traveling this man had every whim and need met. He returned home like a conquering hero.
Not a person showed up to welcome the old missionary. As he watched the festivities for the famous official, the man’s sadness became almost unbearable. Tears came, and he began to feel sorry for himself.
After a while, the missionary started to pray. “Lord God in Heaven, why? I’ve served You faithfully for so long. I don’t assume much. Is it wrong to wish for there be some kind of a welcome home?” In his heart, the old man heard the Lord say, “My child, you are not home yet.” Wow, what a truth!
Jesus said to His disciples, “In my Father’s house are many mansions. I go to prepare a place for you.” Jesus then continued, “I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” Please stay faithful. Your service has caught heaven’s attention and reward will come in due time. You are not home yet.