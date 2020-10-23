Social media is an amazing tool for connecting with the past. Someone this writer has not seen since kindergarten and who lives 1,052 miles away sent a message. This was our first communication in almost 40 years! If you have ever had something like this happen, write, and share it.
She said, “I always remembered I had a friend named Seth but didn't know his last name. I just found the class picture in a binder & realized my mom had written your name on the back behind your picture...” As an only child, she shared, “That may be why I always remembered I had a friend named Seth. You might have been my first official friend.”
This was an amazing thing to have happen, and it was thrilling to connect with someone from that part of my life. This event reminded me of another Friend. Almost 40 years ago, during the same period of my life, I connected with this “one-of-a-kind” Friend. During all these years, He has never left my side. He has been faithful through every circumstance and situation. That Friend is Jesus Christ.
Social media is great for connecting with friends from around the world, but do not neglect the Friend “…that sticketh closer than a brother.” He will be with you when you turn off the computer, when you go through the dark times of your life, and when you lose loved ones to the grave.
Have you “connected” with Jesus? Romans 10:13 says, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” He is just a “call” away from entering your heart forever. Maybe you have lost connection with Him and you need to reconnect today. Psalm 107:27-30 says, “They reel to and fro…and are at their wits' end. Then they cry unto the LORD in their trouble, and he bringeth them out of their distresses. He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still. Then are they glad because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their desired haven.”